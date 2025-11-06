INDIANAPOLIS – When Mac McClung found out he was joining the Indiana Pacers, he sat in his car, overcome with emotion.

“I was in Chicago about to play for their G league team, and then I got a call that could work out with a bunch of NBA vets and stuff,” McClung told The Athletic. “As I was walking out, they told me not to get on a plane or whatever.

“I got in my car, and I couldn’t help but get emotional. I was just like, man, it’s been five years trying to chase a contract. So it’s a really beautiful moment where I just thought about all the people who have been along with me for it.”

Amid mounting injuries on the roster, McClung signed a non-guaranteed two-year, $4.9 million minimum contract with a team option for the 2026-27 season with the Pacers on Oct. 28.

It’s the first standard NBA contract for McClung after years of two-way deals, 10-day contracts and training camp agreements. McClung, NBA All-Star Weekend’s first dunk contest three-peat champion, went undrafted in 2021 and has spent time with the Bulls, Lakers, 76ers and Magic organizations. He was named G League Rookie of the Year for the South Bay Lakers in 2021-22, averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 assists per game in 13 games. In 2023-24, he was named G League MVP with the Osceola Magic after averaging 25.2 points and 6.4 assists per game. He’s one of five players to win both Rookie of the Year and MVP in G League history.

“It’s been quite a roller coaster,” McClung said. “But I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve got to see a lot of people, different organizations, and meet a lot of good people. And it’s definitely been mine. I just try to embrace that it’s my journey and I’m very grateful.”

With star Tyrese Haliburton tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Pacers were already facing an uphill battle this season. But just a few weeks into the season Indiana has seen its bench depleted. T.J. McConnell suffered a hamstring injury in preseason, Andrew Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against Oklahoma City. And Bennedict Mathurin is week-to-week with a toe injury.

As they recover, McClung, who was the G League’s first call-up this season, will provide some depth in the Pacers backcourt.

“He’s a young player but he has some experience,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said after McClung’s first practice with the team. “And he’s been in professional leagues. He’s played in a lot of G League games. He’s played some NBA basketball. He’s got a pretty good natural feel for the NBA game. He’ll be playing some two and some one. I know he’s excited. We’re happy to have him on board.

“He’s an attacker. He’s aggressive. He’s healthy, which is important right now. And this is an opportunity for both him and us. Anybody that can be healthy and available and be able to play some minutes is so important right now. He’ll give us a lift with our depth for sure.”

Since joining Indiana, McClung has averaged 6.3 points, 1.7 steals and 1.3 rebounds in three games and has not played in two of the five games he’s been on the roster. McClung has moved around the country on G League rosters, and signing with Indiana gives him an opportunity to stay in one place longer than he has before.

“It’s been great. It’s very welcoming,” McClung said. “Everybody’s been very kind. And I really like the people, and, you know, Indiana, playing basketball here, that’s a dream.

“I bring a lot of energy. I’m a competitor who just wants to compete, but gives a lot of energy to a team. I feel like that’s what I bring. There’s this culture here. I mean, with Rick and the front office and all the staff … they win for a reason. They’re good people. I feel like the people that win in life are good people, and this is what this organization is. And I’m very lucky to be here.”

On Wednesday night, the Pacers found themselves on the losing end of what was a back and forth battle with the Brooklyn Nets, who were fighting for their first win of the season. Early in the second half of the 112-103 loss, Carlisle was ejected after some confusion about a call on the court.

Carlisle appeared to be unhappy after an in-bound pass was deflected and the ball was awarded to the Nets. Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr. splashed a quick 3 and Carlisle received two quick technical fouls in a row. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce acted as head coach in Carlisle’s absence.

The Pacers were led by Pascal Siakam’s 23 points and 10 assists. Ben Sheppard scored 18. Backup center Jay Huff added 16 with four 3-pointers. Indiana joins the Nets and Wizards (1-7) at the bottom of the East. They head West for four games starting Saturday against the Nuggets, Warriors, Jazz and Suns.