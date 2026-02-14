NC State Game Notes | Miami Game Notes







RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men’s basketball team (18-7, 9-3) returns home Saturday to host Miami (19-5, 8-3 ACC) in a key conference matchup inside the Lenovo Center.

Tipoff against the Hurricanes is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. NC State fans can also listen to Matt Chazanow and Chucky Brown call the action on the Wolfpack Sports Network.







Pack Notes



– NC State had its six game winning streak – the program’s longest win streak in ACC games since the 1973-74 season – snapped in a 118-77 loss to 24th-ranked Louisville on Monday. The 118 points by the Cardinals are the second-most ever allowed by NC State and Mikel Brown Jr’s 45 points are tied for the most by an opponent in program history.



– Ven-Allen Lubin led NC State with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting at Louisville. Lubin has now shot over 50 percent in every game except for one this season. The Orlando, Fla., native leads the ACC and ranks fourth in the NCAA in field goal percentage at 68.0 percent. In his fourth season of college basketball, Lubin is averaging a career-best 13.6 points per game and his rebounding average of 7.0 per game is also the best of his career.



– Quadir Copeland had 10 points and was held to just three assists in the loss to the Cardinals. Copeland leads the ACC and ranks 10th in the NCAA in assists per game, but the three assists are tied for a season-low for the Philadelphia, Pa., native and the fewest in a game for him since he had three in the Pack’s game at Auburn on Dec. 3. Copeland had more turnovers than assists at Louisville, just the second time this season (Nov. 25 vs. Boise State) that Copeland has had more turnovers than assists. Copeland has a 2.57 assist-to-turnover ratio this season which ranks sixth in the ACC and is currently the 10th-best single season assist-to-turnover ratio in program history.



– Copeland was named ACC Player of the Week last Monday after two stellar performances in NC State wins the week prior. In an 84-83 win at SMU, he had a career-high 16 assists with zero turnover and also had a season-high 10 rebounds. The 16 assists tie for the fourth-most in a single game in program history. Copeland is the first Division I player to log 16 assists and zero turnovers since Belmont’s Grayson Murphy in 2019 and the first ACC player to have 16 assists and zero turnovers since 1997. Copeland set the program record for most assists without a turnover. (previous 15 ast/0 turnovers by Ishua Benjamin on 12/18/97). He wrapped up the week with 21 points, 10 assists and a career-high tying five steals in the win over Virginia Tech



– Senior guard Tre Holloman scored 19 points at Louisville. It’s the second-most points he’s scored in a game this season. The Michigan State transfer has now scored in double digits in four consecutive games, tied for the longest double digit scoring streak of his career. Over the last four games, Holloman has made 10 three-pointers and is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent (21-of-40) from the field.







Saturday storylines



– NC State is off to a 9-3 start in ACC play. It’s the Pack’s best start in conference play since the 2005-06 season when the Pack started 10-3 in league play. In 72 seasons of ACC basketball, the 2025-26 season is the 10th time NC State has had a 9-3 or better record in conference play through 12 games.



– Through games of Wednesday, Feb. 11, NC State has an 11-6 Q1 and Q2 combined record. Duke (14) is the only ACC team that has more Q1/Q2 wins than the Pack. NC State is one of 13 teams in NCAA DI to have 11 or more Q1 or Q2 wins currently. Of those 14 teams, nine are ranked in the top-10 of the most recent AP poll and three more are ranked 14th, 15th and 19th. Only NC State and Alabama have 11 or more Q1/Q2 wins and are unranked.



– Pick Your Poison: NC State has not had the same player lead the team in scoring in back-to-back games since Quadir Copeland did so in the Pack’s first two ACC contests on Dec. 31 and Jan. 3. The Pack’s scoring balance has been on full display this season, with the team’s top four scorers separated by just eight points through 25 games. Copeland leads NC State with 347 total points, followed closely by Darrion Williams with 345, while Ven-Allen Lubin and Paul McNeil Jr. are tied at 339 points apiece.



– Saturday is a matchup of two of the best shooting teams in the ACC. Miami leads the ACC and ranks 11th in the NCAA in overall field goal percentage as the Hurricanes make 50.9 percent of its field goal attempts this season. NC State leads the ACC in three-point percentage, making 39.5 percent of its long range attempts. NC State is 17-1 this season when it holds its opponent to under 50 percent shooting from the field. The Pack is 11-1 when it shoots 39.5 percent or better from three-point range.



– NC State was held to season-lows in three-pointers made (4) and three-point percentage (18.2%) as the Pack made just four of its 22 three point attempts. NC State has made double-digit three-pointers in 12 of 25 games this season. The Pack has had two games with 19 made three-pointers, a game with 17 made threes and three games with 16. The 1986-87 season was when the three-point line was introduced to college basketball. From the 1986-87 season through the 2024-25 season, NC State made 16 or more three-pointers in a game six times in 39 seasons. The current NC State team has made 16 or more three-pointers in six of 25 games this season. The Pack currently ranks second in the ACC and 21st in the NCAA with an average of 10.7 three-pointers made per game. NC State leads the ACC and ranks eighth in the NCAA in three point percentage, making 39.5 percent of its attempts from long range this season.



– Paul McNeil Jr. did not make a three-pointer in NC State’s loss to Louisville on Monday, just the second time this season he has been held without a made three. He entered the game against the Cardinals having knocked down multiple three-pointers in 12 of his previous 13 outings. On the season, McNeil is averaging 3.1 made three-pointers per game, ranking second in the ACC and 31st nationally, while his 43.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc leads the conference and ranks 17th in the NCAA. McNeil has shown an ability to respond after quiet shooting nights. The last time he made one or fewer three-pointers prior to Monday came against Syracuse on Jan. 27, and he followed that performance by going 6-of-8 from deep in the Pack’s next game at Wake Forest on Jan. 31. Prior to the Syracuse game, the most recent instance of McNeil not making multiple three-pointers came on Dec. 13 against Kansas, after which he responded by setting school and ACC records with 11 made threes in NC State’s win over Texas Southern.



– Get Darrion Williams back on track – After scoring 20 or more points in three consecutive games from Jan. 27 through Feb. 3, Williams has only scored 12 points total in the Pack’s last two games against Virginia Tech and Louisville. Williams has been hot and cold in ACC play. He’s scored 20 or more points in five ACC games and has been held to single digits in six ACC games. In the Pack’s nine ACC wins, Williams is averaging 16.2 points per game while he is averaging just 7.3 points per game in the Pack’s three conference losses.



– NC State had single digit turnovers in seven of the last 10 games. NC State ranks second in the ACC in turnovers (and ranks 21st in the NCAA), averaging just 9.6 per game. NC State only has 84 turnovers (8.4 per game) in the Pack’s last 10 outings.



– NC State was outscored 14-12 by Louisville in points off turnovers It marked just the third time in 12 ACC games that the Pack didn’t score more points than its opponent in points off turnovers. In 12 ACC games this season, the Pack has outscored its opponents by 97 points in points off turnovers. In 24 games overall this season, NC State has outscored its opponents by 178 points in points off turnovers.



– In its last 10 games, NC State passed out 164 assists and had just 84 turnovers (1.95 assist-to-turnover ratio). NC State is second in the ACC and ranks 19th in the NCAA with a 1.71 assist-to-turnover ratio this season. The 1.71 assist-to-turnover ratio would be a program record. The previous single-season best in program history is currently 1.61 by the 1987-88 team.



– The Pack has a +47 turnover margin in its 12 ACC games this season and leads the ACC and ranks 14th in the NCAA with a +4.0 turnover margin. NC State has had the same or fewer turnovers than its opponent in 23 of 25 games this season. VCU and Ole Miss are the only two opponents to have fewer turnovers than the Pack when they played.



– Win the Boards, win the game? The Pack is 12-0 when it outrebounds its opponent this season, but just 6-7 when it is outrebounded.



– NC State has scored 100 or more points in four games this season. It’s the most 100 point games in a single season for NC State since the 1995-96 team had four. For the season, NC State averages 85.3 points per game which is third in the ACC and 22nd in the NCAA. The Pack is currently on pace to average its most points since Fire & Ice (Chris Corchiani and Rodney Monroe) led the Pack to an average of 89.3 points per game in the 1990-91 season.







NC State series with Miami



– Saturday will be the 32nd all-time meeting between NC State and Miami. The Pack leads the all-time series, 16-15, and has a 9-5 advantage over the Hurricanes in games played in Raleigh.



– Last Meeting (March 8, 2025): Miami ended the game on a 10-0 run to beat NC State, 72-70, in both team’s season finale. Miami’s Brandon Johnson slammed home a put-back with one second remaining to give Miami the win. The 72-70 advantage was Miami’s first lead since it was 2-1 in the first two minutes of the game. The Pack led for over 35:42 of game action in the loss. Dontrez Styled led the Pack with a season-high tying 24 points. Paul McNeil, Jr. , chipped in 14 points.



















