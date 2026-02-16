Paul Pierce Delivers Message To Jayson Tatum On If He Should Return This Season

The Celtics will be back in action on Thursday after an eight-day break for the All-Star festivities. The biggest question mark for Boston as it heads down the stretch is whether Jayson Tatum will return this season.
Tatum hasn’t played at all this season after tearing his Achilles in May, but there’s a possibility he could come back before the playoffs. Former Celtics star Paul Pierce has a message for Tatum regarding his potential return.
“Do what’s best for you and what you feel comfortable doing,” Pierce said Friday on “KG Certified” regarding whether Tatum should return this season.
Typically, a torn Achilles tendon can take a player up to a full year to recover from, which could mean Tatum might only be able to return in May. However, there’s also a chance that Boston’s season could be over by that time, as it would fall in the midst of the playoffs. Without Tatum, the Celtics could struggle to advance in the playoffs, facing significant challenges along the way.
Tatum should carefully consider whether he should return this season. If he rushes back and suffers a setback, it could jeopardize his chances of playing next season and even impact his career down the line.
