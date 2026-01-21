As Paula Deen turns 79, fans continue to be surprised by her weight loss transformation.

The former Food Network star took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday on Monday, January 19. “I’ve officially taken another trip around the sun—here’s to being a sweet 79 years young!⁠” she captioned a sweet photo of herself holding a cupcake with a decoration of her face on it while sitting next to her husband, Michael Groover.

Fans flooded the post’s comments with their birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday Paula!

I hope you have the best day ever! Love you!

,” one person wrote. Another added, “And I hope all your wishes come true!

love you, Paula.”

Someone else shared, “Yay!! Happy Birthday Mrs. Paula

Love you so much

.” A different person wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to you sweet lady! Cheers!

.”

Many of the comments touched upon Deen’s weight loss. “God Bless & Happy Birthday, Paula. Looking fabulous! Been following and learning for many years. Thank you,” one person commented. A different user wrote, “Happy birthday, Paula. You look great!! Wishing you another year of happiness, health and prosperity!

.”

Someone else wrote that Deen is “still as beautiful as ever,” while another commenter said she looked “wonderful.” A separate person posted, “Happy birthday

Paula

Deen you are looking great at 79 years old today

.”

Deen has been open about her weight loss over the years. During a 2015 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Deen shared that her weight held her back from joining Dancing With the Stars, even though she was asked several times. (Deen competed on Season 21 of the ABC series with partner Louis van Amstel, coming in ninth place overall.)

“That was before I lost the 42 pounds, and I was just afraid. I was afraid it would kill me. I didn’t realize it, but I weighed 198 pounds, I weighed 198 pounds. That would’ve killed me,” she explained at the time. “So, when I got this invitation, and I had gotten a good bit of my weight off, I said, ‘Well, it’s now or never.’ So, we did it.”

When asked how she lost the weight, Deen said, “You have to move more and eat less. There’s no magic cure.” Deen added that she also changed the ingredients she cooks with and began eating in moderation.

In a 2016 blog post, Deen noted that she made changes to her diet after being diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes in 2009. “Over the years, I’ve rearranged my plate, makin’ more room for the foods that are good for me. I started to learn about how to improve my diet by watching my starches and cutting way back on sugar and fats,” she shared. “I still treat myself to the occasional ‘comfort food’ I grew up with, but more often than not, I enjoy a big salad or lean meats and seafood for dinner and chase it down with a leisurely walk.”

She continued, “I plan ahead and make sure my kitchen is always stocked with fresh-picked fruits and vegetables that are within reach. I’m not moving mountains or partin’ seas, but these moderate changes to my life have made such a positive difference on my health, my waistline, and my spirit.”

