There have been internal conversations at Chelsea this week about Pedro Neto, with the club reacting to growing interest in the winger ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Chelsea paid around £54 million to bring Pedro Neto over from Wolves. At first, that fee seemed steep, but he found his stride midway through the season, scoring four times and providing two assists over a seven-game stretch.

Advertisement

His numbers were not bad last season either, finishing with nine goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Recently, however, the Portuguese winger has struggled. His display against his former club, Wolves, was particularly concerning: Neto failed to complete any of his eight attempted crosses and conceded possession a notable 14 times.

Pedro Neto has decided he is happy at Chelsea

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

According to TeamTALK, Pedro Neto is perfectly comfortable with his situation at Stamford Bridge.

The report notes that Neto feels settled in West London and believes he is valued by the coaching staff. He is also said to be fully behind the club’s long-term plans.

Advertisement

And his partner, Carolina Silva, appears to be enjoying London as well, with no sign that either of them is looking to move any time soon.

Internally, Chelsea are not concerned about Neto’s recent form and any suggestion that they are considering selling him seems wide of the mark.

BlueCo consider the Portuguese winger an exemplary professional and are certain he would be challenging to replace should he depart Stamford Bridge.

Neto just needs to raise his game ahead of Geovany Quenda’s arrival this summer.

Pedro Neto plays best on the right side of the pitch

Looking at the numbers, Neto is most effective when playing as a right-winger, where he can use his left foot to cut inside and create chances.

Advertisement

Liam Rosenior has used him in a variety of roles this season, including out wide on the left and sometimes in more central areas to open up space for Cole Palmer.

But this shift has not really played to his strengths. His ability to cut in from the right and curl shots with his left foot has been limited by the change.

One area where the 25-year-old Portuguese has made clear progress this season is his defensive contribution. His heat map highlights 66 defensive recoveries in league play, showing a real commitment to tracking back and supporting his full-back.

Read more: