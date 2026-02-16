Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra Spotted Linking Arms in New York

Pedro Pascal
Gets Close With Rafa Olarra in NYC
Published
|
Updated
Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were snapped in New York City over the weekend … and we have pics of them linking arms on their way to grab a Sunday lunch.
BACKGRID
Check out the photos … the two dressed dapper as they checked out the Lower East Side, getting in a little sightseeing before their meal.
Pedro was super bundled up … draping himself in a hoodie, jean jacket and a heavy cardigan to protect him from the freezing temperatures.
Meanwhile, Rafa seemed a little more comfortable with the winter weather … the former Chilean footballer went casual with a peacoat over a gray crewneck.
Rafa was last linked to actor and singer Luke Evans, but they confirmed their split in 2021.
The breakup came a little more than a year after they first went Instagram official in 2019.