PFL Champions Series Dubai takes place Friday, and MMA Junkie has you covered with live round-by-round coverage and official results throughout the card.

In the headliner at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai (ESPN Unlmtd), former Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (19-0) takes on Paul Hughes (14-2) in a rematch for the vacant PFL belt. In the co-feature, Corey Anderson (19-6) meets Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (25-7-1) in another rematch for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Check out the round-by-round coverage and official results below.

PFL Champions Series Dubai live updates:

Magomed Magomedov vs. Sergio Pettis

Round 1 – Here’s a goodie. Former Bellator champ Sergio Pettis vs. longtime contender Magomed Magomedov. Both guys are flashy strikers and they’re showing that off here in Round 1. Magomedov gets a takedown. Back on the feet, Magomedov leaps in for a flying knee that grazes Pettis. They tie up. 10-9 Magomedov.

Round 2 – Quickly, Magomedov gets Pettis down. He’s seeking a rear-naked choke. Pettis is defending. He works his way out of Magomedov having his back, but Magomedov obtains it once again seconds later. Magomedov working for the rear-naked choke. Pettis works his way up against the fence. They separate. Magomedov leaps in. Pettis drills Magomedov with a spinning back elbow. Down goes Magomedov. Oh! Pettis absolutely hammers him with a follow-up shot that Dan Henderson would be proud of. Magomedov is out. Good lord. That’s a Knockout of the Year candidate – very similar to what he hit Kyoji Horiguchi with years ago. What a knockout. My word.

Result : Sergio Pettis def. Magomed Magomedov via knockout (spinning back elbow) – Round 2, 4:31

Archie Colgan vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Round 1 – Colgan goes right to his wrestling with a big takedown. Wilson is slippery though. Colgan is able to control Wilson but only for short periods of time and without much damage. Wilson is utilizing his kicks well. Colgan doesn’t seem to love them and I can’t say I blame him. When they’re at distance, they’re opening up. But Colgan only wants to hang there for so long. 10-9 Wilson, on damage.

Round 2 – Colgan is relentless with these takedowns. Wilson’s striking is polished but Colgan is limiting him from using it. Much of this round has been Colgan draped on Wilson, who is working to break. Eventually he does with a big knee to Colgan’s face. Both fighters swing and miss a bunch before the round ends. 19-19.

Round 3 – It’s deja vu all over again. He takes Wilson down. Every time Wilson raises up, Colgan puts him down. With approximately one minute left, Wilson rolls under Colgan and gets up and away. Both men look relatively tired. Colgan scoops Wilson up with a ridiculous double-leg. Colgan lands right into crucifix and explodes with some hard elbows. Wilson looks somewhat hurt. Colgan lands some big ground-and-pound as the horn sounds. 29-28 Colgan.

Result : Archie Colgan def. Jay Jay Wilson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jack Cartwright vs. Caolan Loughran

Round 1 – Cartwright is the short-notice replacament, but he looks good. He’s utilizing his striking, really picking apart the former UFC fighter. Cartwright, at one point in time, was regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound prospects in Europe. But his path went in a different direction, with an untimely loss on Dana White’s Contender Series. After a few OKTAGON fights, here’s his big break. And he’s making the most of it. 10-9 Cartwright.

Round 2 – The two fighters have traded takedowns as the pace has slowed. Not much action from either man. Referee Jacob Montalvo stood them up after a Loughran takedown. Loughran was able to get up from a Cartwright takedown. Loughran drags the fight back to the canvas. This seems to be his Plan B after failing in the striking. 20-18 Cartwright.

Round 3 – Loughran goes back to the ground attack. He takes Cartwright down near the fence. He’s controlling the fight but there’s not much damage. His eye is swollen. Loughran lands some ground-and-pound before the round ends. That was his best, but it likely is not enough. 29-28 Cartwright.

Result : Jack Cartwright def. Caolan Loughran via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Pouya Rahmani vs. Slim Trabelsi

Omar El Dafrawy vs. Florim Zendeli

Mirafzal Akhtamov vs. Luann Sardinha

Vinicius Cenci vs. Takeshi Izumi

John Mitchell vs. Makkasharip Zaynukov

Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Gregory Babene

