PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June 2026 Revealed

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2026 — and it includes one of the best Warhammer 40,000 games around.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide joins the subscription service alongside Microsoft’s own Game Pass game, Grounded Fully Yoked Edition, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, with all three available to all PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, June 2 until Monday, July 6. As a bonus, EA Sports FC 26 will remain available as a PlayStation Plus Monthly Game until June 16, capitalizing on the start of the World Cup.

But as a big Warhammer 40,000 fan, I’ll focus here on Darktide, Fatshark’s co-op focused first-person action game set in Games Workshop’s grimdark galaxy of the far future. While Darktide got off to a rough start when it came out on PC in 2022, it is now in great shape, and continues to receive meaningful updates. In fact, its arrival in PlayStation Plus is well-timed, given it gets the new Skitarii class on June 23.

The thing to note about Darktide is it does not let you play as a Space Marine, Warhammer 40,000’s famous genetically enhanced super soldiers. Instead, you pick a class lifted from other factions within the setting. The aforementioned Skitarii, for example, is from the Adeptus Mechanicus (tech priest) faction. You can even play as an Ogryn, an enormous abhuman from the Astra Militarum (Imperial Guard) faction.

It’s worth noting that this is the first PlayStation Plus lineup announcement since Sony hiked the price of the subscription service, sparking a backlash among customers. Here are the new prices for new customers:

PlayStation Plus May 2026 price rises:

1-Month:

Premium $19.99 (up from $17.99)

Extra $16.99 (up from $14.99)

Essential $10.99 (up from $9.99)

3-Months:

Premium $54.99 (up from $49.99)

Extra $43.99 (up from $39.99)

Essential $27.99 (up from $24.99)

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As Sony had announced, these price changes do not apply to current subscribers (except in Turkey and India) unless the existing subscription changes or lapses. And it’s worth noting the 12-month subscription option remains unchanged, which to me suggests a push towards the more expensive, longer subscription tiers.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Game June 2026:

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition | PS5, PS4

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 | PS5, PS4

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide | PS5

Meanwhile, Sony confirmed in a PlayStation Blog post that Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2025), including The Final Shape expansion, will be available for Extra and Premium/Deluxe members from June 9. The rest of the Game Catalog lineup will be fully revealed next month, Sony said.

The news comes hot on the heels of Bungie’s shock announcement that the last update for Destiny 2 was set for June 9, effectively bringing to an end the Destiny era that began with such fanfare back in 2014. There has been much hand wringing since, with some expressing concern for the future of Bungie itself amid impending layoffs and the failure of Marathon — the studio’s recently released ultra hardcore extraction shooter — to break out.

PlayStation Plus members have until Tuesday, June 2, to add Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and Nine Sols to their game library.

Wesley is Director, News at IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at wesley_yinpoole@ign.com or confidentially at wyp100@proton.me.