Tears of joy: Joao Fonseca wins first five-setter to make dream of facing Novak Djokovic come true at Roland Garros

Awaiting the Brazilian in the third round? A first-time clash with Novak Djokovic, who prior to his first two wins in Paris this week over Frenchmen Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Valentin Royer, had fallen to Prizmic at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in his only other 2026 clay-court appearance.

Fonseca, as it turns out, has patiently been waiting for the stars to align with the 24-time major champion standing across the net.

“I always talk to my coach, like, I want to be in Novak’s draw, because I know it’s not going to last too much. I just want to have this experience in my life,” he shared.

“I think I’m just going to enjoy it. Being in Roland Garros, third round, for me it’s just a dream. I’m going to enjoy every moment playing against an idol, the GOAT of the sport. Yeah, hopefully I can do a great match.”