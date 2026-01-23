Portland Trail Blazers vs Miami Heat Preview: TV, Injuries, Start Time

The Miami Heat visit Moda Center tonight for a rematch with Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami won its last contest with Portland on November 8th by a score of 136-131. In that game, the Heat looked like Blazers East. Its offense often resembled the Blazers’ combination of drives, kickout passes, swings around the perimeter and cuts. Like the Blazers, Miami lacked elite talent. It won with a Portland hallmark: greater effort and focus. Scrappy Miami out-Blazered the Blazers, forcing 20 Portland turnovers which led to 32 points in transition.
Those early season similarities persist. The two teams’ records sit at .500 (Blazers) or two games above (Heat), At mid-season, Miami and Portland both sit at the fringe of playoff contention. A few wins could be the difference between the play-in (or higher) or an early off-season.
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra is still a hall-of-fame-bound motivator. But, interim Blazers coach Tiago Splitter is meeting the moment. He has now managed more in-game situations. And, Portland now competes with a more seasoned group than it did in November. It has displayed better late-game management in recent weeks. So, this contest could be an insightful measuring stick of the team’s continuing growth.
Each team has of course struggled with health. Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro has only played 11 games this season. As of press time, Portland lists nine(!) players as out or questionable. But, whomever the Blazers suit up should have the fresher legs tonight. While the Heat are in the midst of a five-game road trip, Portland’s squad has been sleeping in its own beds during a three-day lull between games.
Miami Heat – (23-21) at Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) Thurs., Jan. 22 – 7:00pm Pacific
How to watch via antenna or cable: See your options on the Rip City Television Network
How to stream: BlazerVision in Oregon and Washington; League Pass everywhere else
How to listen: Trail Blazers Audio Network
Trail Blazers Injuries: Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard, Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley (Out); Jerami Grant, Jrue Holiday, Sidy Cissoko, Robert Williams III (Questionable).
Heat Injuries: Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier (Out); Kel’el Ware (Questionable).
Kit: The Blazers will take the floor in its carpet City Edition jerseys. Miami will wear its white Association Edition unis.
Trail Blazers: L vs NY, L at GSW, W vs ATL, W vs LAL, W at SAC
Heat: W vs PHX, L vs BOS, W vs OKC, L at GSW, W at SAC
Trail Blazers: Points, Avdija (26.2 per game). Rebounds, Clingan (10.9). Assists, Holiday (7.1). Steals, Thybulle (2.5). Blocks, Clingan (1.3).
Heat: Points, Powell (23.7 per game). Rebounds, Ware (9.8). Assists, Mitchell (7.2). Steals, Smith (1.4). Blocks, Ware (1.1).
Trail Blazers: Offensive rating: 113.5 (21st place) Defensive rating: 115.4 (17th place)
Heat Offensive rating: 113.7 (20th place) Defensive rating: 112.8 (8th place)
Coming Attractions: The game is the front half of the Blazers’ second back-to-back this week. The team plays the Raptors at home tomorrow before heading East to play at Boston on Monday and at Washington on Tuesday.
Eleven years into his NBA career, bowlegged former Blazers wing Norman Powell returns to Moda Center averaging a career-best 23.7 points per game. (His career average is just 13.8 points per game.) Taking the minutes of the oft-injured Herro, Powell enters tonight’s contest as the Heat’s leading scorer. Miami is currently the fifth highest scoring team in the league.
Fred Katz of The Athletic shares Powell’s thought process (subscription required) as he looks for his own shot more than ever before.
…on a team in need of his off-the-dribble creation, he’s become obsessed with opponents’ footwork on closeouts.
He receives passes and looks first to his defender’s top leg. He reads which direction to drive from there. After more than a decade in the league, Powell’s thought process has never been so granular.
“Say, I’m trying to get a 3 off. So, when I’m pulling behind (a dribbler and at) the 3-point arc, following the ball, if the (defender) is below the free-throw line, I know it’s a catch-and-shoot,” Powell said, lost in a web of jargon. “Now, if he’s playing in between, and he’s trying to catch up, I know with my angle, the angle that he’s gonna take is more horizontal.”
And, He’s Just Getting Started
Portland’s breakout Most Improved Player candidate, Deni “Turbo” Avdija, gets the Jason Quick treatment in The Athletic (subscription required).
Oded Shalom coached Avdija on his Maccabi Under-15 and Under-16 teams. He told Quick that Avdija may already be the most impactful athlete to ever emerge from Israel.
“Even though he is only 25, I think he is Israel’s most successful athlete in history,” Shalom said. “We’ve had some great gymnasts — and I hope everyone forgives me for saying it, because we’ve had some great athletes — but I think Deni has become the greatest.”
Avdija returned from a three-game absence resting a bad back and picked up right where he left off, tallying 30 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in a 117-110 win over the Sacramento Kings. He told Joe Freeman of the Oregonian he may need to shake up his sleep routine to stay healthy.
The sixth-year forward said he’s doing a variety of things behind the scenes to keep his back limber, including extra stretching and proper vitamin consumption, but the biggest change is coming in an unexpected place: his bed. Avdija has been forced to adjust his sleeping position.
“I’m a stomach sleeper,” he said.
When someone mentioned that stomach sleeping was horrible for one’s back, Avdija chuckled.
“I know, but that’s how I’ve slept my whole life,” he said. “I need it to change for sure.”
One reason I expect the Blazers to fare well against the Heat tonight is the steady excellence of Toumani Camara. This edition of Dave Deckard’s mailbag says the Belgian forward’s effort is central to the Blazers’ success.
Camara’s best characteristic is his dogged determination. You see it as he picks up opposing players full-court on defense, slides into the lane to take charges, and remains active in defensive sets. Other players might give up on plays. Camara is going to do something. It may not always work, but you’re not going to stop him from trying. At the same time, he remains largely under control. Plenty of energy guys stand out, overcommitting or going for big gambles. Camara fits in. He’s not only in range of the play, he’s usually in position for the next one. That’s not just effort, that’s intelligence. Camara plays with the pace of a young player and the vision of a vet. That’s special.
After he dropped 30 Saturday in a home win over the Thunder, A’ja Wilson’s boyfriend and Heat big man Bam Adebayo, was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Spoelstra told the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman that Adebayo anchored the Heat attack.
“He was a force of will, a force of nature. And as our captain, we turn to him when we have these kind of moments where we feel like we have to do whatever’s necessary to try to do things.”
Donovan Clingan and company will have their hands full defensively. Adebayo has shot 45.7% from behind the arc this month. In comments to Andscape’s Marc Spears, Adebayo was quick to credit Wilson for his improved play.
“I would say the key to my play has been clearing the clutter,” Adebayo said. “Just keeping my same mentality and just focusing on me. Everyone knows who my significant other is. When you go through a lot of things, it’s honestly one of the best things when you can relate to whatever she’s going through and also whatever you’re going through. …
“Most [significant others] that guys talk to either didn’t play, they’re just new to this and they don’t fully understand this. But to have someone that fully 100 percent understands what you’re going through is a blessing. Also, it helps having people around me that allow me to get things off my chest.”
What are your keys for a Blazers victory over the Heat?
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/