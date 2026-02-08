Premier League LIVE: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace - team news, build-up, live text updates & radio commentary

Brighton have won just two of their last 13 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (D7 L4), though both victories in that time have come at home.
Crystal Palace have won two of their last three Premier League games against Brighton (D1), as many as they had in the previous 12 (D6 L4).
Since the start of December, only Wolves (6) and Burnley (5) have won fewer points in the Premier League than both Brighton and Crystal Palace (9 each), with the Eagles also having the joint-worst goal difference in that time (minus 10 – scored 8, conceded 18).
Brighton and Hove Albion have won just one of their last four Premier League matches when going ahead (D1 L2), having gone on to win nine of their previous 11 games when leading beforehand (D2). They have gone ahead but failed to win in each of their last two (D1 L1), never previously doing so in three in a row in the competition.
Crystal Palace are winless in nine Premier League matches (D3 L6), last going 10+ games without a victory between January and March 2023 (12).
Since MD16 – the start of Crystal Palace’s nine game winless Premier League run – the Eagles have scored the fewest goals (5) and underperformed their xG by just over eight goals (13.3 xG), the worst differential in the league. The second-worst in this time is Brighton (9 goals, 13.5 xG, -4.5).
In the last two seasons, the only ever-present clubs to lose fewer home Premier League games than Brighton (4) are Liverpool and Arsenal (3 each), with the Seagulls losing just two of their last 20 at the Amex (W10 D8), both against Aston Villa (0-3 in April 2025, 3-4 in December 2025).
Only Jean-Philippe Mateta (10) has more goals in all competitions for Crystal Palace in 2025-26 than Ismaïla Sarr (9) – he also scored two and assisted another on his last appearance at the Amex in December 2024 in a 3-1 Palace win.
Brighton’s James Milner could equal Gareth Barry’s Premier League record for appearances in this game, with Milner one behind Barry’s 653-game total. Although they would be level for games played, Milner has played 14,031 fewer minutes in the competition currently than Barry clocked up in his 653 games.
Pascal Groß became the first Brighton player to score under all four of their Premier League managers with his goal against Everton on MD24 (10 in 63 for Hughton, 10 in 98 for Potter, 10 in 67 for de Zerbi, 1 in 5 for Hürzeler). The only other player to score under 100% of a team’s managers in the Premier League – having played under at least four – is Peter Ndlovu at Coventry City (Gould, Neal, Atkinson, Strachan).
