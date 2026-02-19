PREVIEW: 'Caps begin 2026 campaign, face C.S. Cartaginés in first leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round One | Watch on OneSoccer, FuboTV, TELUS channel 980

HOW TO WATCH: Watch on OneSoccer
VANCOUVER, BC – The ‘Caps are back. Following nearly four weeks in Spain for preseason, Vancouver Whitecaps FC are set to return to action as they kickoff their 2026 campaign this week. The opening match of the year will take place this Wednesday, February 18 in Concacaf Champions Cup action, as the Blue and White face Costa Rican side C.S. Cartaginés in the First Leg of Round One. Kickoff from Estadio Fello Meza in Cartago, Costa Rica is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. The ‘Caps will host the Second Leg next Wednesday, February 25 at BC Place, with tickets still available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
- C.S. Cartaginés vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Wednesday, February 18, 2026 – 7 p.m. PT
- Estadio Fello Meza – Cartago, Costa Rica
ONLINE/TV: Watch on OneSoccer, FuboTV, or TELUS channel 980
Wednesday’s clash will be the first-ever meeting between the ‘Caps and Cartaginés. It will mark the third time the ‘Caps face a Costa Rican side, having faced Deportivo Saprissa in the same round of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign
BACK FOR 2026: Following a four-week preseason camp in Spain, Vancouver Whitecaps FC are set to return to action this week with a pair of matches to kickoff their 2026 campaign. The team will look to build on a historic 2025 season that saw them secure a fourth straight TELUS Canadian Championship title, a first ever Western Conference title, and make runs to the finals of both the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup. The ‘Caps will once again compete in those three competitions in 2026, as well as Leagues Cup later in the year. This year’s roster is led by German legend Thomas Müller, MLS era leading goalscorer Brian White, reigning MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon, Paraguayan international Andrés Cubas, and MLS Best XI selection Sebastian Berhalter.
THE CONTINENTAL JOURNEY BEGINS: The road towards continental glory begins this Wednesday, as the ‘Caps face Costa Rican side C.S. Cartaginés in the First Leg of Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Estadio Fello Meza in Cartago, Costa Rica. The Blue and White reached the final in last year’s edition of the tournament, defeating the likes of Deportivo Saprissa, CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, and Inter Miami CF before falling to defeat against Cruz Azul. This year, the ‘Caps will be looking to return to the final for a chance at competing in the FIFA Club World Cup and becoming the first Canadian team to win the coveted tournament. The Second Leg of Round One will be played at BC Place on Wednesday, February 25, with the winner across the two legs progressing to the Round of 16 to face Seattle Sounders FC.
HOME OPENER: Whitecaps FC will quickly shift their focus from Concacaf action to MLS regular season play, as the club will kickoff their 16th season in the league with their home opener on Saturday, February 21 against fellow Western Conference side Real Salt Lake. The contest, which is a rematch of the 2023 home opener, will also mark the ‘Caps 500th match in MLS regular season play. Last season, Vancouver won both of their encounters with the Claret and Cobalt, earning a 2-1 victory at BC Place and claiming a 3-2 comeback win on the road at America First Field. Overall, the ‘Caps have posted a 12W-5L-1D record in home matches against Salt Lake. In addition, they’ll be looking to win consecutive home openers for the first time since 2014.
The ‘Caps welcomed six new signings into the first team fold during the offseason, adding Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) products Nikola Djordjevic and Mihail Gherasimencov, former Colorado Rapids midfielder Oliver Larraz, Ecuadorian youth international Bruno Caicedo, MLS experienced forward Aziel ‘AZ’ Jackson, as well as AFCON winner and Senegalese international Cheikh Sabaly. Learn more on the new signings in their player bio sections below:
