The official EuroBasket app Download Now

RIGA (Latvia) – You can rest assured that very few expected Finland and Georgia to clash for a spot in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Semi-Finals.

But after coming up with a couple of shocks against Serbia and France, respectively, we can’t wait for this game to commence.

Insane passion, two good underdog stories and a lots of quality on the court. This one should have it all with history on the line.

Will we hear Georgia’s fans roar in the Semi-Finals also?

First, Finland shocked the basketball world by beating Serbia on Saturday, and then a day later Georgia pulled off another stunner in the hectic Round of 16 by eliminating France. Two big contenders for the podium are now out, and that means that Finland and Georgia will battle it out among themselves for a Semi-Finals spot.

Needless to say, it would be a historic success for both teams as neither have entered the Semi-Finals before. Finland had their best-ever finish in sixth back in 1967, whereas this is first top eight entry for Georgia since gaining independence.

With two teams that are on the verge of making history, this game should be one for the ages. Lauri Markkanen and co on the one side against the Shengelia-Bitadze-Mamukelashvili trio on the other, it’s a game you just can’t miss.

Did you know?

This will be the second encounter between Finland and Georgia at the EuroBasket, after Finland’s victory in

2011.

Georgia reached their first EuroBasket Quarter-Finals in their history. They are the 26th different nation to reach this stage.

Lassi Tuovi is the fourth coach to have led his team to multiple EuroBasket Quarter-Finals before a 40th birthday, after Ettore Messina, Zeljko Obradovic and Kresimir Cosic.

All information has been provided by Opta.

Game Predictor Predict the winners, score points and win prizes! Play Now

FIBA