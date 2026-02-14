Sevilla and Deportivo Alavés go head-to-head at the Estadio Ramón on Saturday, with only goal difference separating them in the standings.

After 23 LaLiga matches, both sides have recorded seven victories, four draws, and 12 defeats. Sevilla sit 13th, just one place above Alavés in 14th, each on 25 points and only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Sevilla have had a tough time lately. In all competitions, they have won only once in their last eight games, beating Athletic Club 2-1 on January 24. Their most recent league game was a 1-1 draw with Girona, leaving them just three points above the relegation zone.

Matias Almeyda’s Sevilla have not done well at home, earning only 14 points from 12 league games in front of their fans. Alavés have also struggled away, winning just two out of 11 away games this season.

Sevilla’s problems go back to last season, when they finished 17th in LaLiga – their worst result since their relegation in 2000. Earlier this season, they lost 1-0 to Alavés in the first meeting, and last season’s game between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Alavés have not done well against Sevilla historically, with only 12 wins in 44 games across all competitions, although they have triumphed in four of the last six meetings and the Basque side did eliminate their opponents from the Copa del Rey in December.

Team news

Sevilla will be without Ruben Vargas, Marcao, and Osco because of injuries. Andres Castrin will have a late fitness test before the game. The 29-year-old, who has played twice since joining on loan from Marseille, is expected to fight for a spot in the attack. There could also be a change at wing-back, with Juanlu Sanchez hoping to start on the right after doing well as a substitute against Girona.

Alavés will be without Ville Koski due to injury, and Carlos Protesoni is also unlikely to play. Jonny is out too, as he is suspended after getting a key yellow card in the Getafe game. Viktor Parada will probably take his place, but the rest of the team will likely stay the same, with Carles Alena playing on the left side.

Predicted lineups

Sevilla: Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Gudelj, Salas; J. Sánchez, Agoume, Mendy, Suazo; Fernández; Maupay, Adams