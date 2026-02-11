Prime Video: Consumer advocates report 200,000 sign-ups for class action lawsuit

According to consumer advocates, over 200,000 people have now registered for a class action lawsuit filed by the Saxony Consumer Advice Centre against Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video. The Consumer Advice Centre is suing over the introduction of advertising on Prime Video, which it considers a hidden price increase.

The Consumer Advice Centre reported on Tuesday that it had already mobilized 201,090 people for the class action lawsuit. This is a record – since the Consumer Rights Enforcement Act came into force in October 2023, never before have so many people joined a class action lawsuit. Registration is still possible.

With this interim report, consumer advocates want to attract attention and possibly exert pressure on the judiciary. They are still waiting for a hearing date at the Bavarian Higher Regional Court, the consumer advocates write.

“Unilateral adjustment in the style of a feudal lord”

The Consumer Advice Centre initiated the class action lawsuit against Amazon in February 2024 after Amazon introduced advertising into its Prime Video streaming service. Since then, ad breaks have been shown by default in films and series on Prime Video. Those who do not want to see the commercials must pay an additional 3 euros per month. Consumer advocates consider this unlawful. Amazon had only informed its customers about the upcoming change, but had not obtained their permission.

“We are of the opinion that a concluded contract cannot simply be changed unilaterally,” says Michael Hummel from the Saxony Consumer Advice Centre. “Amazon should have asked its customers for their consent, just as many other large streaming providers do. Instead, they opted for a unilateral adjustment in the style of a feudal lord.”

Further consumer protection lawsuits against Amazon

In parallel, other consumer protection lawsuits against Amazon are underway: The Saxony Consumer Advice Centre is objecting to the introduction of advertising on Prime Video in another proceeding: At the end of 2025, it filed a litigation-financed disgorgement action against Amazon, demanding 1.8 billion euros. This is intended to recover the remaining advertising profits that remain after refunds to class action participants. This remaining amount would then flow to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The North Rhine-Westphalia Consumer Advice Centre has also filed a class action lawsuit against Amazon, in which it objects to price increases for Prime from 2022. Amazon had increased the prices for its subscription service Prime in 2022 without first asking users for explicit consent, consumer advocates accuse the online retailer.



