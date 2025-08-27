Priscilla Block will launch her new 15-date headlining “Monster Energy Outbreak: Things You Didn’t See Tour” Oct. 23 in Fort Myers, FL. Greylan James and Payton Smith will support on select dates on the new tour.

The tour will visit cities across the Southeast and Midwest this fall including Tuscaloosa, Knoxville, Omaha, Louisville, Indianapolis and more through Dec. 6. Spotify pre-sale will open tomorrow (Aug. 26) with public on sale beginning Aug. 27 at priscillablock.com/tour.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be teaming up with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour to bring my new record, Things You Didn’t See, to life onstage. I can promise you that this tour will be unlike anything you’ve seen from me before, so trust me when I say you don’t want to miss it.”

Block’s sophomore album, Things You Didn’t See, is due out Oct. 10 via MCA. She’ll perform the album track “You’re Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)” during her TODAY Show debut on Wednesday (Aug. 27). In addition to her headlining tour, Block will hit the road with Cole Swindell this September on his “Happy Hour Sad Tour.”

Priscilla Block On Tour:

Thu., Aug. 28 | Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill | Farmingville, NY

Sat., Aug. 30 | Midwest Old Threshers Reunion | Mount Pleasant, IA

Thu., Sep. 4 | Huntington Center | Toledo, OH^

Fri., Sep. 5 | Canton Civic Center | Canton, OH^

Thu., Sep. 11 | Marshall Health Network Arena | Huntington, WV^

Fri., Sep. 12 | Erie Insurance Arena | Erie, PA^

Sat., Sep. 13 | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza | Wilkes-Barre Township, PA^

Thu., Sep. 18 | Rupp Arena | Lexington, KY^

Fri., Sep. 19 | The Classic Center | Athens, GA^

Sat., Sep. 20 | Dignity Health Amp | Macon, GA^

Thu., Sep. 25 | Dacotah Bank Center | Brookings, SD^

Fri., Sep. 26 | Alliant Energy PowerHouse | Cedar Rapids, IA^

Sat., Sep. 27 | Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND^

Thu., Oct. 2 | Blue FCU Arena | Loveland, CO^

Fri., Oct. 3 | Ford Wyoming Center | Casper, WY^

Sat., Oct. 4 | Brick Breeden Fieldhouse | Bozeman, MT^

Thu., Oct. 9 | Angel of the Winds Arena | Everett, WA^

Fri., Oct. 10 | Toyota Center | Kennewick, WA^

Sat., Oct. 11 | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater | Nampa, ID^

Thu., Oct. 23 | The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon | Fort Myers, FL*#

Fri., Oct. 24 | Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | Hollywood, FL^

Sat., Oct. 25 | The BayCare Sound | Clearwater, FL^

Sun., Oct. 26 | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL^

Wed., Oct. 29 | Two Dimes | Tuscaloosa, AL*#

Thurs., Oct. 30 | The Mill & Mine | Knoxville, TN*#

Fri., Oct. 31 | The Signal | Chattanooga, TN*#

Sat., Nov. 1 | The Wind Jammer | Isle of Palms, SC*#

Thurs., Nov. 6 | The Rave II | Milwaukee, WI*

Fri., Nov. 7 – Sat., Nov. 8 | Island Resort & Casino | Harris, MI*

Thurs., Nov. 13 | The Admiral | Omaha, NE*@

Sat., Nov. 15 | Val Air Ballroom | Des Moines, IA*@

Thurs., Nov. 20 | Mercury Ballroom | Louisville, KY*#

Fri., Nov. 21 | The Blue Note | Columbia, MO*#

Sat., Nov. 22 | Midnight Rodeo Springfield | Springfield, MO*#

Fri., Dec. 5 | Joe’s Live | Rosemont, IL*@

Sat., Dec. 6 | 8 Seconds Saloon | Indianapolis, IN*@

^ denotes support dates for Cole Swindell’s Happy Hour Sad Tour

* denotes Monster Energy Outbreak Tour: Things You Didn’t See

# denotes support from Greylan James

@ denotes support from Payton Smith