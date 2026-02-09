Punjab law college student kills woman classmate inside classroom, shoots self

A law student in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday (February 9, 2026) allegedly shot dead a woman student inside the classroom of a college in Usma village even as horrified classmates watched on. He then turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger.
While Prince Raj was critically injured, Sandeep Kaur, shot on the head, died on the spot, Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, he said.
Mr. Raj and Ms. Kaur were first-year law students and classmates. They were about 19-20 years old. While Mr. Raj hails from Mallian village, Ms. Kaur was a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village.
The class was yet to begin when the incident took place, Mr. Singh said, adding that an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the killing.
Footage from a CCTV installed in the classroom showed Mr. Raj, Ms. Kaur and another woman student together in the classroom. Some other students could also be seen. Suddenly, Mr. Raj got up from his desk and shot Ms. Kaur. He then shot himself in the head and fell on the floor.
The shocked student, who was sitting with Ms. Kaur, got up and checked on her friend, who was by then motionless. A few students could be seen entering the classroom after the shots were fired and then running away.
Ms. Kaur’s mother Harjinder Kaur said she got a call from the college authorities who asked her to reach the college immediately. “I was not told that she (Sandeep) was shot,” Ms. Harjinder told reporters, adding that when she reached the college, she found her daughter lying dead.
She questioned how a student could enter the college with a weapon.
