Because Diane Keaton said so.

Rachel McAdams revealed that the beloved movie star, who played her mom in 2005’s “The Family Stone,” would still worry about her performance beforehand — despite a decades-long career.

“I have great moments of self-doubt in every job,” the “Mean Girls” star, 47, shared with Variety about receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. “I remember Diane Keaton saying to me during “The Family Stone” that she still felt like acting didn’t come easily to her. I was so surprised by that because she’s so effortless and she gives so much to it. But I still don’t feel like I have the art of acting figured out.”

Rachel McAdams receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 20, 2026. Variety via Getty Images

McAdams also took a moment to honor Keaton, who died at age 79 in October, and her co-stars from the 2004 film “The Notebook,” during her Walk of Fame ceremony.

“I’d like to thank the stars up above [and] down here, the legendary working actors who I was given the great gift to learn from, the ones who are no longer with us,” she said. “To name a few, the pioneering Gena Rowlands, the prolific Sam Shepard and my beloved Diane Keaton, who took me under her wing like I was her own daughter.”

Keaton and McAdams worked together again in the 2010 rom-com “Morning Glory” alongside Harrison Ford.

“She taught me that no matter how long you’ve been doing this, you have to leave everything you’ve got on the table,” the “Send Help” actress gushed. “Each performance, you must muster up as much love as you possibly can. And then you’ll only feel like a dum-dum idiot half the time in life.”

Rachel McAdams and Diane Keaton at OHM Nightclub on June 8, 2017. Getty Images for Turner

Rachel McAdams, Diane Keaton in 2005’s “The Family Stone.” ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Rachel McAdams, Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker in “The Family Stone.” ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Christmas comedy follows Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) and his girlfriend, Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker), who head to Connecticut to meet his family. Meredith brings her sister, Julie (Claire Danes), along as she tries to win over her boyfriend’s parents Sybil (Keaton) and Kelly (Craig T. Nelson) and sister Amy Stone (McAdams).

While celebrating the holiday, Sybil’s shocking breast cancer diagnosis stirs things up. Keaton’s character dies of cancer by the end of the movie.

In November, it was confirmed that a “Family Stone” sequel is in the works.

A shot of Brian White, Savannah Stehlin, Ty Giordano, Sarah Jessica Parker, Dermot Mulroney, Elizabeth Reaser, Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Rachel McAdams in “The Family Stone.” ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

A scene from the beloved Christmas rom-com. ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Director and writer Thomas Bezucha spoke with CNN, and reflected on Keaton’s passing, stating: “I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already.”

“Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already,” the filmmaker, 61, added.

In the wake of Keaton’s death, Bezucha wants to “honor her even more” and “do a good job by the rest of the cast” with the second project.

Harrison Ford, Rachel McAdams, Diane Keaton in “Morning Glory.” ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

The director told CNN that he wants the entire surviving original cast to reprise their roles.

As Bezucha put it, “I’m not interested in the Brady family reunion without the original Jan.”

Mulroney, 62, meanwhile, confirmed to The Post in November that there have been talks about “The Family Stone 2.”

Rachel McAdams, John Pankow, Diane Keaton and Harrison Ford in 2010’s “Morning Glory.” ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Is there any discussion about making a follow-up? Yes,” the actor teased. “That’ll be the answer that I leave as brief.”

Mulroney also shared that Keaton’s death “broke us all up.”

“I had lunch with Tom Bezucha the week before,” he detailed. “So we spoke so much about Diane. Even then, I didn’t know that she was going to go so soon.”

A shot from “Morning Glory.” ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

“She’d just been on my lips a few days before,” Mulroney added. “So it really impacted me.”

Earlier this month, Parker, 60, got candid on making a sequel 21 years later.

“I’m so excited…but it’s a rather bittersweet quandary given the loss of Diane Keaton,” the “Hocus Pocus” actress told Variety at the time.

“But it was a very special group of actors, and prior to Diane’s passing, there had been conversations with everybody, so I hope that we’ll be able to. The hardest thing is everybody’s schedules.”

Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton in “Morning Glory.” ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Following Keaton’s passing, her “Family Stone” co-stars posted a series of emotional social media tributes.

“Diane Keaton has been a point of inspiration for countless actresses. I include myself among those who loved and admired her,” Parker, who also starred in “First Wives Club” with Keaton, wrote on Instagram.

I will cherish those memories on set as well her touching, delightful and perfectly own cinematic career,” the “Sex and the City” alum noted. “Which is a gorgeous legacy of an exquisite person.

Diane Keaton attends the premiere of STX’s “Poms” at Regal LA Live on May 01, 2019. WireImage

Nelson, 81, said in his own statement, “I cannot express my sadness over hearing of Diane Keaton’s passing. I enjoyed so much working with her on ‘The Family Stone,’ ‘Book Club’ and ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter.’ Being in the presence of her brilliance, wonderful smile and laughter is something I will always remember.”