Rangers place two in BA top 100 list

Yes, two. That’s not a typo.
Sebastian Walcott making the top 100 was a given, with the only question being whether he would crack the top 10 or not. Walcott ended up at #16 on the list, between pitcher Bubba Chandler of the Pittsburgh Pirates and pitcher Payton Tolle of the Boston Red Sox.
The other Ranger in the top 100 is righthanded pitcher Caden Scarborough, who comes in at #65, between outfielder Theo Gillen of the Rays and shortstop JoJo Parker of the Jays.
Scarborough, a 6th rounder in 2023 out of Harmony High School, got an above-slot $515,000 bonus to sign, and after not pitching professionally in 2023 after signing, was limited to 10 innings in 2024. He busted out in a big way in 2025, however, putting up a 2.45 ERA in 88 innings over 22 starts, mostly at low-A, though he had three scoreless appearances at high-A at the end of the season, as well as a three run, three inning appearance in the South Atlantic League playoffs.
Scarborough got better as the season went on, as well, allowing just six earned runs in his final 12 appearances, three of which came in that playoff start, and didn’t allow an earned run in his final five regular season appearances. He fanned 114 of 343 batters faced, against just 21 walks.
Scarborough turns 21 in April, and will presumably start the season at high-A, but if he is as good as the BA ranking suggests, he’ll likely be in Frisco at some point in the second half of the season. BA puts a 70 on his fastball, which, you know, that’ll play.