Rap artist Nicki Minaj pledges support for Trump accounts

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and Musician Nicki Minaj (C) applaud as they attend the Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Rap artist Nicki Minaj will contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to fund her fans’ Trump accounts.
The Grammy-nominated star will attend a summit on Wednesday with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to promote Trump accounts, also known as Section 530A accounts, which are a type of individual retirement account designed to encourage early wealth building. Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz confirmed Minaj’s grant to MS NOW.
It’s unclear who could be eligible to receive a share of Minaj’s contribution. The New York Post, which was first to report the news, indicates the grant could benefit Minaj’s fans, known as “Barbz.”
The White House and Minaj’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In a Jan. 24 post on X referencing Wednesday’s event, Minaj wrote, “The true meaning of paying it forward. Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life.”
Employers, philanthropists boost contributions
All children born between 2025 and 2028 qualify for an initial $1,000 Trump account deposit from the Treasury, which parents can opt into when opening the account.
A growing list of companies, including Bank of America, Intel, Chime, SoFi, Charter Communications, BNY, BlackRock, Investment Company Institute, Robinhood and Charles Schwab, have also announced they will match the federal $1,000 contribution for employees’ children.
Other one-time funding opportunities include $250 for certain ages kids 10 and under from tech CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan’s $6.25 billion pledge. The donation is for children who aren’t eligible to receive the $1,000 Treasury seed money.
Some Connecticut kids could also see an additional deposit from billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio and his wife, Barbara. Other philanthropists could make similar gifts as part of the “50-state challenge,” Bessent said at a White House press conference last month.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
