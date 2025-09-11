Ultra-rare orange lobster rescued and released in Long Island Rare orange lobster was rescued from a grocery store and set free.

Red Lobster has a new shrimp deal, but it won’t be quite as customer-friendly as the one you’re thinking of.

The seafood chain on Sept. 8 announced a new, limited-time “SpendLESS Shrimp” promotion, playing on the now-infamous endless shrimp deal that cost the company $11 million in losses prior to it filing for bankruptcy in May 2024.

The new promotion offers customers three shrimp flavors on one plate for $15.99. That’s more restrictive than the endless promotion, which at one point offered nonstop shrimp for $20.

“Since stepping into this role, I’ve gotten questions about Endless Shrimp – ‘Is it coming back? ‘What really happened with the promotion?’ ‘How much shrimp is too much shrimp?’ And it’s time we officially turn the tides,” said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster, in a news release.

“It may not be endless, but you’ll definitely spend less,” Adamolekun said in the news release.

What comes in the ‘SpendLESS Shrimp’ deal?

While the deal is not bottomless or endless, customers can get Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo and Popcorn Shrimp on one plate for $15.99.

Endless shrimp promotion one of many factors that led to Red Lobster filing for bankruptcy

The all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion was one of the factors cited in Red Lobster filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024, along with massive debt, a carousel of CEOs and an overall decline in guests, as previously reported by USA TODAY.

Bankruptcy documents filed in the Middle District of Florida last year detailed how Red Lobster had struggled in various ways, including a 30% drop in guests since 2019.

In a 124-page document obtained by USA TODAY in May 2024, former Red Lobster CEO Jonathan Tibus explained why the seafood restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy and why he supported the decision.

Tibus referenced a significant example of mismanagement, and it involved another former Red Lobster CEO, Paul Kenny, adding unlimited endless shrimp as a permanent $20 item to the menu “despite significant pushback from other members of the company’s management team,” according to the bankruptcy filing.

Kenny’s decision regarding the endless shrimp cost Red Lobster $11 million and saddled the company “with burdensome supply obligations, particularly with its investor, Thai Union,” Tibus said in the bankruptcy filing.

Red Lobster adds Seafood Boils to permanent menu, unveils fall-inspired cocktails

In addition to the “SpendLESS Shrimp” deal, Red Lobster also announced it has added its lineup of seafood boils to the permanent menu.

The seafood boils were introduced in June as a limited-time option for customers, who could choose between two options that can be finished with a choice of roasted garlic butter, Cajun butter or Old Bay seasoning:

Mariner’s Boil: Features a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and red potatoes

Features a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and red potatoes Sailor’s Boil: Features a mix of shrimp, smoked sausage, corn and red potatoes

Red Lobster also announced Sept. 8 it is introducing a limited-time lineup of fall-inspired cocktails that includes:

Caramel Dream: Absolut Vodka, butterscotch, caramel and cream, garnished with a sea salt chocolate caramel.

Absolut Vodka, butterscotch, caramel and cream, garnished with a sea salt chocolate caramel. Apple Harvest Punch: Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, cranberry, lemon and apple juice, topped with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, cranberry, lemon and apple juice, topped with an apple slice and cinnamon stick. Gold Rush: Maker’s Mark Bourbon, honey and sparkling gold shimmer, garnished with fresh mint.

Contributing: Jonathan Limehouse, USA TODAY

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.