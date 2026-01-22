Review: Hudson Westbrook charms on new EP 'Exclusive'

Hudson Westbrook is a son of Stephenville, Texas, baptised in red dirt and raised on the sounds of George Strait, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel and Tracy Lawrence. After a viral breakout with 2024 debut ‘Take It Slow,’ he quickly built momentum while still enrolled at Texas Tech, landing grassroots hits like Texas radio chart-topper ‘Two Way Drive’ and country radio debut ‘House Again.’ With a distinct vocal and a knack for “traditional country sounds and timeless songwriting” (Billboard), Westbrook has emerged as a torchbearer for organic country music—one who honours his roots without being limited by them.

That balance between tradition and ambition sets the stage for ‘Exclusive,’ arriving on the heels of a whirlwind rise that’s included over half a billion streams in just 15 months, multiple Artist to Watch honours, and a coveted Highway Find from SiriusXM. As Westbrook prepares to take Texas country far beyond state lines—opening for names like Parker McCollum and Midland while selling out headline shows—’Exclusive’ serves as both a snapshot of his moment and a statement of intent from one of the genre’s fastest-rising new voices.

Hudson Westbrook’s new EP opens with its title track, a sharp, cautionary tale about fumbling a good thing. Built on a quiet, restrained slickness, ‘Exclusive’ blends Texan fiddle with smooth R&B in a way that immediately recalls the polished crossover sound of Thomas Rhett. Westbrook sings with knowing disapproval as he narrates the guy’s mistake: “That girl was one in a million, you didn’t know what you had… all she wanted from you was exclusive.” The song feels pointedly aimed at men who take love for granted, while offering women a relatable anthem of validation. A funky little guitar solo signals the final third, lifting the track into a smooth, finger-snapping climax that perfectly matches its laid-back confidence.

‘LMWYL’ — short for ‘Love Me When You’re Lonely’ — continues the EP’s restrained Texan-meets-R&B aesthetic but deepens its emotional complexity. Pedal steel and fiddle spar playfully with funky guitar over a relaxed groove, creating a sound rooted in Austin, Texas, yet twisted into something more modern and youthful. Lyrically, Westbrook sketches a picture of a toxic woman who treats her man poorly, though he seems willing to accept it just to keep her close. “When the world goes dark I’m the one you call,” he laments, before admitting he doesn’t really mind. The fiddle solo firmly grounds the track in Texas, while the clever, relatable writing and genre-blending production make it feel like a strong candidate for radio.

On ‘Lovin’ On Me,’ Westbrook leans further into funk, again invoking the spirit of Thomas Rhett. The song builds from a soulful, groove-heavy verse into a catchy chorus that could easily sit alongside Rhett’s biggest hits. Despite the presence of pedal steel, the melody feels distinctly urban, driven by R&B phrasing and funky guitar licks. Lyrically, it’s a smooth tribute to a woman whose allure has left Westbrook completely undone, and the track showcases his ability to blur genre lines without losing his melodic instincts.

‘If He Wanted To’ returns to the EP’s smooth, slick core, this time delivering advice wrapped in empathy. Built around a funky guitar lick and understated R&B production, the song flips the cautionary lens toward a woman being treated badly by her partner. “If he wanted you he wouldn’t be able to help it, he’d be by your side,” Westbrook sings, positioning himself as the alternative as the woman sits alone in a bar, seemingly stood up. The melody is effortlessly catchy, and the timeless pop/R&B feel — reminiscent of Bruno Mars with a subtle Texas twist — gives the track broad appeal.

‘Pretty Privilege’ may be the most overt Thomas Rhett comparison on the EP, from its funky guitar intro to its slick R&B melody. As Texan twang gradually seeps into the guitars, Westbrook finds himself obsessively paying tribute to a beautiful woman, echoing the way Rhett often writes about his wife Lauren. “I’m falling a victim to beautiful abuse, what’s a man to do?” he asks, before conceding, “What you want, you get it, pretty privilege.” In a clever twist, Westbrook turns a potentially toxic trait into something aspirational, crafting a song that works differently for men and women while remaining undeniably radio-friendly.

Overall, ‘Exclusive’ marks an interesting and deliberate step forward for an artist whose debut album was titled ‘Texas Forever.’ While Westbrook hasn’t abandoned his Texan soul, he’s layered it with modern, genre-blurring R&B funk that feels current and strategic. He’s channeling the vibe of his biggest hit, ‘House Again’ but extending the slick vibes into newer areas. With his smooth, slick delivery and a thematic focus on male-female relationship dynamics, Westbrook appears to be positioning himself as a natural successor to Thomas Rhett — widening his appeal beyond the Lone Star State and squarely aiming for a Gen Z audience ready to listen to country music with a modern, genre-blurring edge.

Tracklist: 1. Exclusive 2. LMWYL 3. Lovin on Me 4. If He Wanted To 5. Pretty Privilege Release Date: January 23rd Record Label: Warner Music Nashville Buy ‘Exclusive’ right here.

This article contains an affiliate link. Purchases through this link may result in us earning a commission