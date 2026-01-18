Ron Howard’s military drama Alone at Dawn remains in active production in Hungary, with filming continuing across Budapest-area locations and Fejér County as of early January 2026.
The Amazon MGM Studios–backed feature began its Hungarian shoot in early November 2025 and is now scheduled to continue locally through February 11, extending beyond its originally planned November–December window . No local wrap has been announced.
Hungary as a Production Base
Budapest is functioning primarily as a logistical and production hub, rather than a narrative setting. Interior scenes—including police and prison environments—are being filmed in controlled Budapest-area locations, while the bulk of the film’s exterior work is taking place at the Polgárdi quarry in Fejér County.
The quarry has been transformed into a large-scale combat environment, doubling for mountainous Afghan terrain and accommodating effects-heavy sequences involving explosions, gunfire, and military choreography. These sequences are being shot with the main unit, consistent with a prestige feature prioritizing physical realism over studio-based workflows.
While no Hungarian service company has been publicly credited yet, the production follows a familiar model for U.S. studio films leveraging Hungary’s experienced crews, remote locations, and production incentives.
Low-Profile Cast Presence
The production has maintained a notably low public footprint in Budapest, with no street-level filming or landmark use reported. Cast activity has largely stayed out of public view, in line with the controlled nature of the shoot and the sensitivity of large-scale military sequences.
During a brief break from filming, Adam Driver attended a classical concert marathon at the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music on November 15, 2025, coinciding with the early phase of the Hungarian shoot. Driver quietly attended the Academy’s Zarándokévek (“Pilgrimage Years”) event—a full performance of Franz Liszt’s piano works—before returning to production. The visit drew attention only later, when the venue shared photos from the event in late December.
Project Context
Alone at Dawn is directed by Ron Howard and produced by Imagine Entertainment alongside Amazon MGM Studios, which is fully financing and distributing the film. The project dramatizes the true story of U.S. Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman and his actions during the 2002 Battle of Takur Ghar.
Hungary hosts a substantial portion of the film’s physical production before the project moves on to U.S.-based filming. With principal photography still underway, Alone at Dawn joins a growing slate of high-end U.S. features quietly relying on Budapest and its surrounding regions as a cornerstone production base.