Royal Caribbean's ship Anthem OTS returns to Sydney NSW after propulsion fault | Cruise News

RCI-Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class vessel Anthem of the Seas encountered a technical fault affecting its propulsion system during its most recent voyage and will undergo corrective work that precludes its scheduled sailing on January 27th, 2026.
Guests booked for what was to have been a 10-night New Zealand cruise from Sydney NSW were informed by RCI that the ship is returning to homeport for the necessary maintenance and that the forthcoming departure must be withdrawn from service because the repairs could not be completed in time.
Reports from passengers aboard the current voyage indicated that the ship experienced a period of reduced speed/propulsion power, temporarily coming to a halt in open water and subsequently making for Sydney at diminished speed with an anticipated arrival later in the afternoon of the scheduled debarkation day. A Royal Caribbean communication to those aboard explained that the issue relates to the vessel’s propulsion system — likely involving the electrically driven azipod units fitted on the ship — and that full rectification requires the vessel to remain out of active service rather than completing its itinerary under constraint.
The 2015-inaugurated Anthem OTS accommodates around 4,905 passengers at maximum capacity. Royal Caribbean has outlined compensation arrangements for holders of bookings on the canceled departure, including full reimbursement of cruise fare and associated costs such as taxes, fees, pre-purchased packages, gratuities and shore excursions, together with a future cruise credit and reimbursements for certain travel expenses not refundable through other means.
The decision to cancel the next cruise and begin in-port maintenance follows RCI’s assessment of the ship’s operating condition and the projected time required to complete repairs, reflecting standard maritime practice when key propulsion components demand extended maintenance beyond what can be managed at sea.
