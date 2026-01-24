Ryan Seacrest showed off his new goatee to his radio cohosts, and fans reacted to it in the comments. The host explained why he shaved his facial hair that way in a video posted to Instagram.

“Soft launching the goatee. What do we think??” The On Air With Ryan Seacrest Instagram page shared on January 23.

“Are we rocking a goatee now. Is this the new Ryan?” his cohost Sisanie asked.

“I love it,” his other cohost, Tanya Rad, said.

“Did you run out of time this morning?” Sisanie asked with a laugh.

“It’s been here. It’s just now growing in,” The Wheel of Fortune host said.

Ryan Seacrest explained that he was going to shave his 5 o’clock shadow into its “5 o’clock-ness,” but he accidentally shaved his whole cheek. He had to correct it to make it look right, “so, that’s why I have a goatee,” he said.

“It looks cute. And I’m not really a facial hair girl, so that says a lot,” Sisanie said.

“I haven’t gone out in the wild with it yet, but here we are. A big debut for YouTube,” Seacrest concluded.

Although Seacrest doesn’t typically sport facial hair, it is not the first time he has had it. He has sported stubble and even a longer beard.

His cohosts were loving the new look, but did Seacrest’s fans have the same sentiments? “YAAAAASSSSS RYRY!!! Rocking that goatee

����

I’m with Sisannie! I’m here for it

��

��

��

��

,” an Instagram user said.

“I think Ryan looks handsome with or without facial hair,” another wrote.

“You know I’m here for it,” added a third.

“Yes, love goatee. Keep it,” begged one fan.

“Looking good, Ryan,” said another.

However, some of his followers were not fans. “Whatever makes you feel good,” one said.

“Ryan, you need to shave,” said another.

“No to long facial hair,” a third added.

“Nope. Not a fan,” one last follower said.

What do you think of Ryan Seacrest’s new facial hair? Let us know in the comments.

