Sabrina Carpenter can’t get enough of snacking with her homies.
This weekend the pop star made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live‘s first episode of 2026, reprising her role as one of four 12-/13-year-old boys who host a self-explanatory “Snack Homiez” podcast.
The first incarnation of the sketch aired as part of SNL‘s third episode of this season, in which Carpenter made her debut as host and also served as musical guest. Carpenter’s Tayson was joined by Chloe Fineman’s Braylor, Jane Wickline’s Kyler and Veronika Slowikowska’s Jason. The foursome discussed/debated favorite Halloween candies (and vegetables), and then welcomed President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) as a wash guest.
This time around, the Snack Homiez welcomed as guests Braylor’s 16-year-old cousin Michah (host/Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard), a “looks-maxxing gigachad” Twitch star, and A$AP Rocky (aka the night’s musical guest), who stumped for his own brand of Rap Snacks.
Carpenter’s unannounced “Snack Homiez” encore marked her fourth SNL appearance in under two years. Previously, she served as musical guest in her May 2024 SNL debut; “crashed” host Quinta Brunson’s May 2025 monologue; and pulled double duty, as mentioned, this past October 18. Carpenter was also a part of last year’s SNL50: The Anniversary Special, where she and Paul Simon performed a duet of the Simon & Garfunkel song “Homeward Bound.”