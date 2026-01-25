San Antonio-area school districts and colleges announce winter weather-affected closures, delays

Several large San Antonio-area school districts and colleges have announced plans to cancel or delay classes ahead of winter weather across the KSAT 12 viewing area.

Temperatures are expected to drop Saturday in the Hill Country and San Antonio area, bringing windy conditions, cold rain and the potential for ice, according to the KSAT Weather Authority team.

Below are the area school districts that have announced their plans for the incoming winter weather. This list will be updated.

Alamo Colleges District

The entire Alamo Colleges District system’s classes, services and events will be closed or canceled on Monday, Jan. 26.

The system said it “will continue to monitor weather conditions” with regards to any further updates.

BASIS Charter Schools

BASIS San Antonio Primary at Medical Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, due to “inclement weather.”

Boerne ISD

The Boerne Independent School District announced that all of its campuses will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

The district said that all after-school activities on Monday will be canceled or postponed.

Carrizo Springs ISD

The Carrizo Springs Independent School District closed all campuses and offices on Monday, Jan. 26, including after-school activities.

The district said in a statement that it will continue to monitor conditions for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Comfort ISD

On Saturday afternoon, the district announced all schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, due to inclement weather.

“In light of the extreme cold and the potential for hazardous icy conditions, and to help ensure sustained power infrastructure efficiency across the region, the District has made the decision to prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and community,” Comfort ISD said.

The district also said it anticipates returning to a regular schedule Tuesday but encourages parents to check its website and social media channels for updates.

Concordia Lutheran School

Concordia Lutheran’s school, child care and church will be closed due to winter weather on Monday, Jan. 26.

Extracurricular activities at the school have also been canceled, the school said in a statement to KSAT.

Cornerstone Christian Schools

Cornerstone Christian Schools will have a delayed start to the school day on Monday, Jan. 26.

School will begin at 9 a.m. Morning bus routes will run one hour later than regular pick-up times.

Cornerstone Christian Schools said elementary students should report to their homeroom classrooms and secondary students should report to their third-period class (blue day) that morning.

Cotulla ISD

In a statement, the Cotulla Independent School District said all of its campuses and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

Crystal City ISD

The district said that it will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26 due to the anticipated winter weather conditions.

There will be a delayed start time for all classes at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the district.

Devine ISD

In a Facebook post, the Devine Independent School District announced the cancellation of school on Monday, Jan. 26.

Dilley ISD

The Dilley Independent School District said that all of its campuses will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

The district stated that schools will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Eagle Pass ISD

The district said it is canceling classes for all students and staff on Monday, Jan. 26 and moving to operating under a “Level 3 Inclement Weather protocol,” a Thursday afternoon Facebook post said.

The Level 3 protocol means EPISD staff and students do not report to work or school, respectively.

EPISD said it expects to resume regular operations on Tuesday.

East Central ISD

The East Central Independent School District has closed all of its campuses and offices on Monday, Jan. 26.

The district said in a statement that the instructional day will be made up on Monday, April 6.

The statement also stated that the district anticipates returning to its normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Edgewood ISD

In a Saturday afternoon statement, an Edgewood Independent School District spokesperson said its schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

“This decision is made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the community,” the spokesperson said.

The district also said it plans to return to normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Edgewood ISD encourages students, families and staff members to stay up-to-date by monitoring the district’s website or its Facebook, Instagram or X social media channels @EISDofSA.

Fort Sam Houston ISD

In a Saturday afternoon social media post, Fort Sam Houston ISD announced that its campuses and offices — as well as its extracurricular activities and athletic events — have been canceled for Monday, Jan. 26.

As of Saturday, Jan. 24, the district said it has not yet made a decision for Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Fredericksburg ISD

In a Facebook post, Fredericksburg ISD stated that the district will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

The district said that it will continue to monitor weather conditions for any other changes.

Great Hearts Texas

In a news release, Great Hearts Texas said that all of its San Antonio campuses will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

Great Hearts Texas expects the academies to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Gonzales ISD

The Gonzales Independent School District said in a Facebook post that there will be a two-hour delayed start on Monday, Jan. 26.

Harlandale ISD

Due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, the district has decided to cancel school on Monday, Jan. 26.

“This decision was made in consultation with the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials to prioritize the safety of our students and staff, many of whom commute from various parts of the city,” the district said in a Saturday news release.

Harlandale ISD said all after-school activities scheduled for Monday will also be canceled or postponed.

For the latest information, the district encourages parents to visit its website or follow the district’s social media channels.

Jubilee Academies

In a statement, Jubilee Academies said all its San Antonio campuses will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

All after-school activities are also canceled, Jubilee Academies said.

Judson ISD

On its Facebook page, Judson ISD announced it will cancel classes for Monday, Jan. 26 due to the “extreme cold.”

JISD also said it anticipates returning to a normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Lighthouse Public Schools

Lighthouse Public Schools, a pre-K through 12th grade charter school on the West Side, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26 “due to inclement weather,” Superintendent Donald Mills said in a statement Saturday.

Mills also said “all classes and school operations” will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Lytle ISD

In a statement, Lytle ISD said it will cancel classes and close its district offices on Monday, Jan. 26.

The district also said the Monday closure “will not require a make-up day.”

Medina Valley ISD

In a statement, Medina Valley ISD announced it will cancel classes on Monday, Jan. 26. The district believes it will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Additional updates can be found on the district’s website and social media channels as well as direct email and text messages with parents and staff.

Natalia ISD

The Natalia Independent School District decided to close all of its campuses and offices on Monday, Jan. 26, due to winter weather.

The district anticipates a return to regular schedules on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

North East ISD

In a Saturday afternoon statement posted to Facebook, all North East ISD schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

Northside ISD

According to a Saturday social media post, Northside ISD will close its schools and offices on Monday, Jan. 26 “out of an abundance of caution.”

The district, which anticipates a return to normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 27, is encouraging students, families and staff members to stay up-to-date on additional announcements via its website and its social media channels.

Parent/Child Incorporated

All Parent/Child Incorporated Head Start/Early Head Start Centers, as well as its administrative offices, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26 due to “freezing weather in the San Antonio and Bexar County area,” the organization said in a Saturday statement.

Pearsall ISD

Pearsall ISD officials said Saturday it will close their schools on Monday, Jan. 26. The district said it will continue to post updates to its website and social media channels.

Poth ISD

In a Friday morning Facebook post, Poth ISD Superintendent Lee Byrom said the district will cancel classes on Monday, Jan. 26, as well as all events scheduled for the preceding weekend.

“I am making this decision now in an attempt to ensure we have adequate time to reschedule games and events, and to give our families the time needed to adjust plans,” Byrom said.

Byrom said the district would determine by Monday if classes would also need to be canceled on Tuesday.

“It appears that a late start would be the only consideration for Tuesday, but we will physically drive the roads Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning to survey any safety issues,” he said.

Pre-K 4 SA

In a statement, Pre-K 4 SA said it will cancel classes for Monday, Jan. 26 due to this weekend’s expected “inclement weather.”

A normal class schedule is expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Randolph Field ISD

The Randolph Field Independent School District said on its website that schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

San Antonio Academy

In an emailed statement, the San Antonio Academy said that it will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26.

The academy plans to reopen on Tuesday with normal hours, the statement said.

San Antonio ISD

In a Saturday afternoon statement, a San Antonio ISD spokesperson said the district will close its schools and offices on Monday, Jan. 26 “for the safety of all staff and students.”

SAISD said it expects to resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Somerset Academies of Texas

The expected winter weather conditions have caused all Somerset Academies of Texas campuses to close on Monday, Jan. 26. Classes are likely to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 27, the schools said.

Somerset ISD

In a Saturday email to families and staff, Somerset ISD said it will close all schools and offices on Monday, Jan. 26 “out of an abundance of caution.”

The district said it will provide additional updates on its website and social media channels.

South San Antonio ISD

In a Saturday afternoon Facebook post, South San Antonio ISD announced that all schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26 due to inclement weather and icy conditions.

The district also said it anticipates returning to a regular schedule Tuesday but encourages parents to monitor its official website or social media for updates.

Southwest ISD

The Southwest Independent School District has decided to close all of its campuses on Monday, Jan. 26, due to “inclement weather.”

The district said that it expects to reopen with normal school hours on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

The Arc of San Antonio

The Arc of San Antonio adult life enrichment program for people with intellectual and development disabilities has been canceled for Monday, Jan. 26.

The Winston School of San Antonio

Officials at the Winston School of San Antonio said all classes, as well as athletic events and extracurricular activities, will be canceled on Monday, Jan. 26.

UT San Antonio

The University of Texas at San Antonio announced that classes at all of its campuses — Main Campus, Downtown Campus, Southwest Campus, Park West Campus, San Pedro I and One Riverwalk Place — have been canceled for Monday, Jan. 26.

