San Jose Sharks place Jeff Skinner on unconditional waivers to terminate deal

The San Jose Sharks placed veteran winger Jeff Skinner on unconditional waivers Monday for purpose of contract termination.
Should Skinner clear waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old forward has six goals and 13 points in 32 games with the Sharks this season. He last played with the Sharks on Jan. 11, sitting out as a healthy scratch ahead of the Olympic break.
Skinner joined the Sharks on a one-year, $3 million deal in July after playing under the same terms with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024-25.
He recorded 16 goals and 29 points in 72 games with the Oilers last season. He added one goal and two points in five playoff games during Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.
Drafted seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2010, Skinner has 379 goals and 712 points in 1,110 career games split between the Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, Oilers and Sharks.
He is a five-time 30-goal scorer, posting a career-best 40 goals with the Sabres in 2018-19. He last hit the mark in Buffalo in 2022-23.
Skinner won the Calder Trophy during the 2010-11 campaign as rookie of the year after recording 31 goals and 63 points in 82 games as a member of the Hurricanes.