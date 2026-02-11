The San Jose State Spartans take on the UNLV Rebels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tip-off is set for 11 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

UNLV is favored by 12.5 points on the spread with a moneyline of -850. The total is set at 151.5 points.

Here’s my San Jose State vs. UNLV prediction and college basketball picks for February 10, 2026.

San Jose State vs UNLV Prediction

My Pick: San Jose State +12 or Better

My San Jose State vs UNLV best bet is on the Spartans to cover the spread. For all of your college basketball bets, be sure to find the best lines by using our live NCAAB odds page.

San Jose State vs. UNLV Odds

Tuesday, Feb 10 11 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1 San Jose State Odds Spread Total Moneyline +12 -110 149.5 -110o / -110u +575 UNLV Odds Spread Total Moneyline -12 -110 149.5 -110o / -110u -850

San Jose State vs UNLV spread: UNLV -12.5

UNLV -12.5 San Jose State vs UNLV over/under: 149.5 points

149.5 points San Jose State vs UNLV moneyline: San Jose State +575, UNLV -850

San Jose State vs UNLV NCAAB Betting Preview

I project the Rebels as nine-point home favorites in this Mountain West duel, so I’m willing to bet the Spartans at +12 or better, representing a three-point difference between my projections and the market.

UNLV beat up on the Spartans in San Jose last month, winning 76-62. However, the Rebels shot a scorching 11-for-23 (48%) from 3, and any amount of shooting regression likely results in a single-digit ballgame — ShotQuality graded that game as a six-point UNLV win based on the “quality” of shots taken by both teams.

Additionally, this is an obvious sandwich spot for the Rebels, who just pulled off a big upset win over Grand Canyon on Saturday and might be looking ahead to a big road showdown with Boise State on Friday.

It’s worth mentioning that UNLV has been one of the most inconsistent teams nationally this season, ranking 332nd in Haslametrics’ Consistency factor. It would be very Rebel-like to play down to the 6-17 Spartans at home in this spot.

Schematically, I don’t trust the Rebels’ ball-screen coverage (.88 PPP allowed, 15th percentile) against San Jose State’s PNR-heavy attack. Meanwhile, UNLV is isolation-heavy, and the Spartans are an above-average ISO defense (.79 PPP allowed, 56th percentile).

I could see UNLV looking sluggish on Tuesday. I also think this is a tough matchup for the Rebels, who could find themselves in a dog-fight if they don’t piece together another anomalous shooting performance.

It’s worth mentioning the injury report. San Jose State has been banged up for most of the year, and you never really know who is going to suit up for the Spartans on any given day. If Jermaine Washington comes back for this game, that would be a massive boost to this bet.