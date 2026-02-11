With forecasters predicting that Massachusetts will get 1 to 4 inches of snow Tuesday night thanks to “a quick-hitting clipper system,” at least one school district has cancelled school on Wednesday, and several have delayed openings.
A winter weather advisory was in effect for Berkshire, Franklin, Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk and northern Worcester counties. It was in effect until early Wednesday morning. Communities in these regions were expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow and slippery roads during the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest snow was expected between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. During this time, the snowfall could be as rapid as a half-inch to an inch per hour. The snow is predicted to taper off from west to east between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The following school districts have announced closings or delays for Wednesday, Feb. 11. This list is continuously updated. To refresh this list, click here.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/