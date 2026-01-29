‘School Spirits’ Season 3: Release Date/Time, Where To Watch, Episodes, and More

It’s been a busy couple of months for Paramount+ subscribers.
Streamers just finished watching the third season of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, true crime fans can’t seem to get enough of the new Wade Wilson documentary, Handsome Devil: Charming Killer, and the buzzy 2025 action movie Running Man recently debuted on the platform. As if that weren’t enough, the third season of the popular supernatural teen drama School Spirits is about drop!
Per Paramount, Season 3 centers on Maddie (Peyton List), who, after clawing her way back to life, is struggling with “terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead.” The official synopsis also notes that Simon (Kristian Ventura), who’s trapped in the afterlife, “becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars.”
The new season begins with the first three episodes before it transitions to a one episode a week release schedule. When exactly does School Spirits Season 3 premiere on Paramount+? Here’s everything you need to know.
How Many Episodes Are There of School Spirits Season 3?
The third season of School Spirits consists of eight episodes.
What Time Will School Spirits Season 3 Premiere on Paramount+?
The first three episodes of School Spirits Season 3 premiere Wednesday, January 28 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Paramount+.
New episodes (one each week) will debut Wednesday mornings at 3:01 a.m. ET on Paramount+, with the season finale scheduled to drop on March 4.
How To Watch School Spirits Season 3 On Paramount+:
School Spirits Season 3 will be available to stream on Paramount+.
Paramount+ offers two subscription plans, Essential and Premium. The ad-supported Essential plan costs $8.99/month, while the ad-free Premium plan (which comes with Showtime titles and live CBS) costs $13.99/month.
Does Paramount+ Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, Paramount+ isn’t currently offering a free trial.
Can I Watch School Spirits Season 3 On Hulu or Amazon?
Yep! You can add Paramount+ to your Hulu or Amazon accounts for $13.99/month.