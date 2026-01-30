See the 31st Annual Audie Award Finalists (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW
- The finalists for the 31st Audie Awards have been announced
- The annual awards ceremony recognizes “distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment”
- Cher, Tina Knowles and Kate McKinnon are among the finalists for this year’s awards
The finalists for the 31st annual Audie Awards have been announced.
The Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced their list of finalists for the 31st Audie Awards on Jan. 28. The annual ceremony, per a statement shared with PEOPLE, is the premier awards program for “recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.”
The APA noted a record-breaking 2,300 entries for this year’s awards, demonstrating the huge and rising popularity of the medium.
“This year’s Audie Awards finalists represent the extraordinary range, innovation and creative excellence shaping today’s audiobook landscape,” APA president Sean McManus said in the statement. “The record increase in submissions marks a tremendous milestone for the Audies and is a powerful testament to the medium’s growing popularity and cultural impact. Audiobooks continue to expand the way stories are told and experienced, reaching broader audiences and cementing their place as an essential part of the publishing and entertainment industries.”
This year’s awards ceremony also sees the addition of four new categories: Adaptation/Original Work, Ensemble Performance, New Voice Award and Production and Sound Design.
See the full list of Audie Award finalists below.
Audiobook of the Year
The Devil Reached Toward the Sky by Garrett M. Graff
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, a full cast and Garrett M. Graff
King of Ashes by S. A. Cosby
Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen and Lulu Raczka
Narrated by Marisa Abela, Harris Dickinson, Glenn Close, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bill Nighy, Sophie Wilde, Jessie Buckley, Toheeb Jimoh, Patricia Allison, Bertie Carvel, Leah Hazard, David Gyasi, Rosalind Eleazar and a full cast
Shield of Sparrows: Book 1 in the Shield of Sparrows series by Devney Perry
Narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Jason Clarke
Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins
Narrated by Jefferson White
Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy
Narrated by Saskia Maarleveld, Katherine Littrell, Cooper Mortlock and Steve West
Adaptation/Original Work
The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery by John Mankiewicz, Jamie Napoli, Daniel Pyne, Katie Pyne and Aaron Lipstadt
Narrated by Jon Hamm, Ana de la Reguera, Alia Shawkat, Omar Epps, Erin Moriarty, Sosie Bacon, John Slattery and a full cast
Doctor Who — Hooklight 1 by Tim Foley
Narrated by Peter Davison, Paul McGann, Janet Fielding, Sarah Sutton, Matthew Waterhouse, Kieran Bew, Alan Cox, Ruby Crepin-Glyne, David Holt, Celia Imrie, Harriet Kershaw, Shogo Miyakita, David Shaw-Parker, Theo Solomon and Issy Van Randwyck
The Making of Jackson Parrish by Liv Constantine
Narrated by Ari Fliakos, Suzanne Elise Freeman and Scott Brick
Shot Clock by Andrew Bourelle
Narrated by Emma Love
What Could Go Wrong? written and narrated by Scott Z. Burns
Autobiography/Memoir
Cher: Part One by Cher
Narrated by Cher; Stephanie J. Block
Code Name: Pale Horse by Scott Payne
Narrated by Scott Payne with Michelle Shephard
The Heart of a Woman by Maya Angelou
Narrated by Uzo Aduba
Matriarch by Tina Knowles
Narrated by Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyincé
Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre
Narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman
Best Fiction Narrator
Will Patton for Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry
Marin Ireland for My Friends by Fredrik Backman
Kristin Atherton for Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
Dion Graham for Red Clay by Charles B. Fancher
Andrew Eiden for The Sideways Life of Denny Voss by Holly Kennedy
Best Non-fiction Narrator
Martin Sheen for Ghosts of Hiroshima by Charles Pellegrino
Dion Graham for Remember Us by Robert M. Edsel and Bret Witter
Blair Underwood for Truly by Lionel Richie
Helen Stern for The Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz by Anne Sebba
Dion Graham for The Zorg by Siddharth Kara
Business/Personal Development
Breaking Trauma Bonds with Narcissists and Psychopaths by Shahida Arabi, MA
Narrated by Rachel Perry
The Let Them Theory written and narrated by Mel Robbins
The Next Conversation written and narrated by Jefferson Fisher
Perseverance > Endurance by Blayne Smith and Brandon Young
Narrated by Joe Knezevich
Strong Ground written and narrated by Brené Brown
Ensemble Performance
A Bird in the Air Means We Can Still Breathe by Mahogany L. Browne
Narrated by Emana Rachelle, Ozzie Jacobs, Elena Rey, Mahogany L. Browne, Amir Royale, Nile Bullock, Andrea Emmes, Brandon Miles, Kiebpoli Calnek, Ali Nasser, Tyla Collier, Marie-Francoise Theodore, Ron Butler and Chantelle Ramdeen
The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
Narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Jim Seybert, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Jade Wheeler, Peter Ganim and Steve West
Dragon Day by Bob Proehl
Narrated by Hayley Atwell, Michael Chiklis, Aldis Hodge, Greta Lee, Jimmi Simpson and a full cast
Heartwood by Amity Gaige
Narrated by Justine Lupe, Alma Cuervo, Rebecca Lowman, Ali Andre Ali, Cary Hite and Helen Laser
Soundtrack by Jason Reynolds
Narrated by Nile Bullock, Mekhi Hewling, Jade Williams, Brandon Miles, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Amir Royale, Jasmin Richardson, Christopher Grant, Khaya Fraites, Nadine Simmons, Robb Moreira, We Ani, Rocky Anicette, Brandiss Seward, Siho Ellsmore, Tyrell Buckner, Gina Daniels, Karen Murray, Jonathan Beville, Karla Moore and Ronald Peet
Erotica
American Queen by Sierra Simone
Narrated by Sophie Eastlake, Teddy Hamilton, Rex Rhys, Shane East and Valerie Azlynn
Axes and O’s by Kayla Grosse
Narrated by Stella Hunter, Stephen Dexter and Grayson Owens
House of Rayne by Harley LaRoux
Narrated by Allie Shae and Jaclyn Kelso
The Secrets We Hide by Berlin Wick
Narrated by Sean Masters and Branden Davis-Butler
Torment: Part One by Dylan Page
Narrated by Rylee Forrester
Español — Spanish Language
Apocalipsis Z – El principio del fin by Manel Loureiro
Narrated by Javier Rey, Maggie Civantos, José María de Tavira, Manuel Chacón, Oleg Kricunova, Marta Barriuso, Peter Nikolas, Rosalía Castro, Mercedes Castro, Manuel de Andrés, David García Palencia, Oscar Goikoetxea, Sabela Mascuñana and Daniel Méndez
(Cómo ser una) Gorda Libre by Miriam Lara-Mejia and Adonde Media
Narrated by Miriam Lara-Mejia
El hombre by Guillermo Arriaga
Narrated by Javier Poza, Noé Velázquez, Dan Osorio, Chava Reyes, Pilar Escandón and Ariel Sainz
Esperanza — La Autobiografía by Papa Francisco — Pope Francis
Narrated by Gerardo Prat
La Celestina by Fernando de Rojas
Narrated by Israel Elejalde, Natalia Huarte, María Pujalte, Pedro Casablanc, Francesco Carril, Marta Larralde, Eugenio Gómez, Juan Paños, Rebeca Hernando, Charo Soria, Paula Iwasaki, Arturo Querejeta, Jaime Soler Huete, Raúl García Arrondo, Pablo Ibáñez Durán and Daniel Ortiz
Faith-Based Fiction or Non-fiction
The Bible Recap for Kids by Tara-Leigh Cobble
Narrated by Emma Faye
Embergold by Rachelle Nelson
Narrated by Aimee Lilly
Every Deadly Suspicion by Janice Cantore
Narrated by Jeannie Sheneman
The Last Keeper, The Dream Keeper Saga Book 5 by Kathryn Butler
Narrated by Shannon McManus
The Rebel Girls of Rome by Jordyn Taylor
Narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya and Jesse Vilinsky
Silent Horizons by Chad Robichaux and Jack Stewart
Narrated by Ray Porter
Fantasy
Anima Rising by Christopher Moore
Narrated by Mary Jane Wells
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab
Narrated by Marisa Calin, Katie Leung and Julia Whelan
The Everlasting by Alix E. Harrow
Narrated by Sid Sagar and Moira Quirk
The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig
Narrated by Samantha Hydeson
A Ruin, Great and Free by Cadwell Turnbull
Narrated by Dion Graham
Fiction
Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and Taylor Jenkins Reid
Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall
Narrated by Hattie Morahan
The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
Narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Jim Seybert, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Jade Wheeler, Peter Ganim and Steve West
The Favorites by Layne Fargo
Narrated by Christine Lakin, Louisa Zhu, Amy Landon, Elena Rey, Valerie Rose Lohman, Suzanne Toren, Graham Halstead, Julia Emelin, Layne Fargo, Eric Yang, Johnny Weir and Brandon Perea
Junie by Erin Crosby Eckstine
Narrated by Angel Pean
History/Biography
Baldwin: A Love Story by Nicholas Boggs
Narrated by Ron Butler
The Fate of the Day by Rick Atkinson
Narrated by Grover Gardner and Rick Atkinson
Mark Twain by Ron Chernow
Narrated by Jason Culp
The Spinach King: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty by John Seabrook
Narrated by Dion Graham
The Zorg by Siddharth Kara
Narrated by Dion Graham
Horror
Bat Eater and Other Names for Cora Zeng by Baker Kylie Lee
Narrated by Natalie Naudus
Breathe In, Bleed Out by Brian McAuley
Narrated by Jeremy Carlisle Parker
The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones
Narrated by Shane Ghostkeeper, Marin Ireland and Owen Teale
Coffin Moon by Keith Rosson
Narrated by Pete Cross
They Bloom at Night by Trang Thanh Tran
Narrated by Nhi Do
Literary Fiction and Classics
33 Place Brugmann by Alice Austen
Narrated by Shiromi Arserio, Jilly Bond, Nicholas Boulton, Billie Fulford-Brown, Danielle Cohen, Raphael Corkhill, Matthew Lloyd Davies, James Meunier, Joshua Riley and Simon Slater
The Director by Daniel Kehlmann
Narrated by Nicholas Boulton
The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong
Narrated by James Aaron Oh
Reports of His Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated by James Goodhand
Narrated by Peter Noble
So Far Gone by Jess Walter
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini
The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Bronson Pinchot and Robin Miles
Middle Grade
All the Blues in the Sky by Renée Watson
Narrated by Bahni Turpin
J vs K written and narrated by Kwame Alexander and Jerry Craft
The Trouble with Heroes by Kate Messner
Narrated by Mack Gordon
The Weirdies 3: Maybe This is a Bit Too Weird by Michael Buckley
Narrated by Helena Bonham Carter
Whale Eyes written and narrated by James Robinson
Mystery
Gone Before Goodbye by Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben
Narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey
Gray Dawn by Walter Mosley
Narrated by Michael Boatman and Walter Mosley
The Queens of Crime by Marie Benedict
Narrated by Bessie Carter
Secret Sister by Sarah A. Denzil
Narrated by Jessica Gunning, Sacha Dhawan, Joanne Froggatt, Nathaniel Curtis and Hopi Grace
Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man) by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Narrated by Eunice Wong
Narration by the Author
Ditching the Sky written and narrated by Heidi A. Porch
Everything Is Tuberculosis written and narrated by John Green
Food for Thought written and narrated by Alton Brown
I Am Nobody’s Slave written and narrated by Lee Hawkins
Separation of Church and Hate written and narrated by John Fugelsang
New Voice Award (Judges Category)
Lily Newmark for Bog Queen by Anna North
Shane Ghostkeeper for The Devil Is a Southpaw by Brandon Hobson
James Aaron Oh for The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong
Gem Carmella for The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar
Nicole Cash for We Don’t Talk About Carol by Kristen L. Berry
Nonfiction
Death in the Jungle by Candace Fleming
Narrated by Karen Murray
Everything Is Tuberculosis written and narrated by John Green
A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever written and narrated by Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer
On the Hippie Trail written and narrated by Rick Steves
Separation of Church and Hate written and narrated by John Fugelsang
Production and Sound Design
Dragon Day by Bob Proehl
Narrated by Hayley Atwell, Michael Chiklis, Aldis Hodge, Greta Lee, Jimmi Simpson and a full cast
King Sorrow by Joe Hill
Narrated by Ari Fliakos, Dominic Hoffman, Ian Shaw, Jaime Lamchick, Kate Mulgrew, Kevin Stillwell, Kristen Ariza, Kristen Sieh, Marin Ireland, Micky Shiloah, Mike Ortego, Pete Simonelli, Peter Ganim, Tim Sample and Virginia Kull
Millie Fleur Saves the Night by Christy Mandin
Narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden
The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar
Narrated by Gem Carmella
Soundtrack by Jason Reynolds
Narrated by Nile Bullock, Mekhi Hewling, Jade Williams, Brandon Miles, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Amir Royale, Jasmin Richardson, Christopher Grant, Khaya Fraites, Nadine Simmons, Robb Moreira, We Ani, Rocky Anicette, Brandiss Seward, Siho Ellsmore, Tyrell Buckner, Gina Daniels, Karen Murray, Jonathan Beville, Karla Moore and Ronald Peet
Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas
Narrated by Iwan Rheon, Heledd Gywnn, Tim Treloar, Gareth Pierce, Ruby Valentino, Betsan Llwyd, Eiry Thomas, Elena Valentine, Aneirin Hughes, Michael Grinter, Elsie Gallacher, Geriant Pickard, Lowri Gwynne, Bronwen Price and Hannah Lloyd
Romance
Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry
Narrated by Julia Whelan
King of Envy by Ana Huang
Narrated by Jason Clark and Nia Serge
Looking for Group by Alexis Hall
Narrated by Will Watt, Sam Newton, Morag Sims, Rich Keeble, Matt Godfrey and Chris Devon
Plus Size Player by Danielle Allen
Narrated by Wesleigh Siobhan
Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez
Narrated by Christine Lakin and Matt Lanter
Science Fiction
All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely; Adapted by Meghan Fitzmartin
Narrated by Marc Thompson, Kristen Sieh, Christopher Smith, Jessica Almasy, Matthew Amendt, Pete Bradbury, Scott Brick, Brennan Brown, Will Damron, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes, Lauren Ezzo, Robert Fass, James Fouhey, Todd Haberkorn, Neil Hellegers, Dominic Hoffman, Đavid Lee Huỳnh, Joshua Kane, January LaVoy, Saskia Maarleveld, Brandon McInnis, Ray Porter, Salli Saffioti, Catherine Taber and Oliver Wyman
The Dark Forest by Cixin Liu; translated by Joel Martinsen
Narrated by Jess Hong
Flybot by Dennis E. Taylor
Narrated by Ray Porter
New Arcadia: Judgment Day by Eric Jason Martin
Narrated by Eric Jason Martin, Robert Patrick, Matthew Mercer, Erika Ishii, Sam Riegel, Dave Fennoy, Marin Ireland, January LaVoy, James Urbaniak, Emily Woo Zeller and a full cast
Simultaneous by Eric Heisserer
Narrated by Ray Porter, Marin Ireland and Stephanie Sheh
The Two Lies of Faven Sythe by Megan E O’Keefe
Narrated by Zara Ramm
Short Stories/Collections
Alibis by Freida McFadden, Sally Hepworth, David Lagercrantz, Chris Bohjalian, Chad Zunker and Wanda M. Morris
Narrated by Lauryn Allman, Anthea Greco, Graham Halstead, Eric Altheide, Soneela Nankani, Pete Simonelli, Amara Jasper and Susannah Jones
Animal Bodies: On Death, Desire, and Other Difficulties by Suzanne Roberts
Narrated by Julia Whelan
The End of the World as We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King’s The Stand edited by Christopher Golden and Brian Keene with an Introduction by Stephen King
Narrated by Sean Patrick Hopkins and Adenrele Ojo
Food for Thought written and narrated by Alton Brown
The Illustrated Man by Ray Bradbury
Narrated by Prentice Onayemi, Ari Fliakos, and Marin Ireland
Notes to John by Joan Didion
Narrated by Julianne Moore
Thriller/Suspense
Beautiful Ugly by Alice Feeney
Narrated by Richard Armitage and Tuppence Middleton
Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell
Narrated by Richard Armitage, Joanne Froggatt, Tamaryn Payne, Gemma Whelan, Louise Brealey and Patience Tomlinson
Everyone Is Lying to You by Jo Piazza
Narrated by Rachel F. Hirsch, Sarah Reny, Vas Eli and Saskia Maarleveld
Havoc by Christopher Bollen
Narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed
To Die For by David Baldacci
Narrated by Zach Villa, Mela Lee, Cassandra Morris, Rena Marie Villano, Christine Lakin, Will Collyer, Kiff Vandenheuvel and Erin Bennett
Young Adult
Lady or the Tiger by Heather M. Herrman
Narrated by Sophie Amoss
The Otherwhere Post by Emily J. Taylor
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik
The Scammer by Tiffany D. Jackson
Narrated by January LaVoy
Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins
Narrated by Jefferson White
Under the Same Stars by Libba Bray
Narrated by Jeremy Carlisle Parker, January LaVoy and Major Curda
Young Listeners
Benny on the Case by Wesley King
Narrated by P.J. Ochlan
How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith and Sonja Cherry-Paul
Narrated by Clint Smith
Pajammin’ written and narrated by Ziggy Marley
Prince Among Slaves by N. H. Senzai
Narrated by Junior Nyong’o and N. H. Senzai
Secrets of the Purple Pearl by Kate McKinnon
Narrated by Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne