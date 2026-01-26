Selma Blair’s 8 Favorite Things 2026

Photo-Illustration: The Strategist; Photo: ESK, Joe McKendry
If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what everyday stuff famous people add to their carts — like hair spray or an electric toothbrush. We asked actress Selma Blair — who partnered with skin-care brand ESK to develop a night cream, Ultimate A Gold — about the multipurpose ointment, natural bug spray, and brown mascara she can’t live without.
An actress gave me this years ago when I was having dermatitis on my face. I was much younger and was getting sunburns and stuff, and she said I should try this. Now I use it everywhere: on my hands, my cuticles. I might put it on my dog if he burns his paw. I keep it in my bag all the time. It’s just a solid, allover ointment.
I grew up in 1800s when we cobbled our teeth together with masonry. I really need to keep my dental work clean, and these are like little pipe cleaners for your teeth. I put some toothpaste on it and use it between my teeth at night. They come in different sizes, depending on if you have gaps in your teeth or something, but I found those to be pretty great at getting the job done. I brush my teeth also, by the way. I’m flossing. My dental health is very good for someone who had not taken good care of them earlier.
I’m just using these at home in the bathroom. I’m not flossing in front of everyone. While I’m a very obnoxious person at times, I’m not that obnoxious. I would never dare floss in front of someone. That’s an intimate endeavor.
Someone told me this was the best mascara and it really is great. I’m always happy to get Kylie’s stuff in the mail. I’m friends with Mama Kris, so I get a good stream coming. I know you don’t hear much from 53-year-olds being like, “Yeah, I’m a Kylie Cosmetics fan,” but I love it. She makes a great lip gloss; she makes really good lip liners. Those Kardashians really know how to give lip. No one’s ever heard of Kylie Jenner, so I should probably promote her a bit. I’m just kidding.
I’m someone who will pick at every cuticle. I love this. It comes in a little glass bottle and it lasts so long. You don’t get any crud on it because it comes with a dropper, so you don’t have to put your finger in it. It just really helps between manicures or to use every day. I think that cuticle oil makes you look really finished.
Someone gave me this “Vacation” perfume and I thought it was joke. I was like, Oh, that’s a gag gift. But I actually love it. I’m someone who would wear Henry Rose and Frederic Malle, really complicated scents. And then I’m gifted a suntan-lotion perfume, but I think it is the best thing. It sounds ludicrous, but it smells so delicious. It really does make me feel like I’ve stepped away.
There’s tons of great hair products around, but I have to be careful with what I use. My hair is bleached, obviously, and I’m not that precious with it. I don’t have a silk cap I put on at night. So I have a lot of breakage. The Wella is a really easy spray. Someone on set, a hairdresser, told me to try it, and it’s amazing. I put it on when my hair is damp. I usually shower and wash my hair in the morning, but you can put it on whenever. It’s not like a hairspray or a volume mist or anything. It’s more like a conditioning, detangling, leave-in spray.
I love My July’s nature spray. It’s a bug spray that’s not toxic and smells so good, like sandalwood. It’s packaged in a gorgeous bottle that I’m not embarrassed to give to someone to put their bug spray on. I found it because someone on Instagram was like, “I heard that you love things that smell good and aren’t bad for you.” So I tried it and just fell in love with it.
I was lucky to find ESK years ago when I was having a wretched time with my skin. It was just very reactive: burning, acne, rosacea. It was really painful and something I hid from the world. I would try all these things — I had access to the greatest doctors, the best products, and it was all making it worse. I was so frustrated, and then I saw an aesthetician who gave me an ESK product, a calming cleanse, and was like, “Stop everything. Just breathe. Start over. Try this.” I went home and used it and I didn’t burn as much that night. Then I started to add a few more things, and my skin was healing, and then I got a diagnosis and started to get help for multiple sclerosis, and healed a bit more.
I got to know the founder of ESK, Dr. Ginni Mansberg, and I wanted to create something that could address the hyperpigmentation and the aging and the postmenopause but still be really gentle, because I was terrified of getting into that cycle again. So we were really working on supporting the skin barrier. The Ultimate A Gold has retinal, which is actually very gentle. It’s not like the retinol of the ’90s where my face peeled off. The balance of ingredients has been so nourishing for my skin. I’m seeing such a difference — it’s started to break up the dark patches. So I really stick with ESK and trust and love it.
