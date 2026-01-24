Seventh-ranked Huskers travel to Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Nebraska men’s basketball returns to action Saturday with a chance to notch its 20th win of the season. The Huskers travel to Minnesota for an 11 a.m. game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The contest will be televised on FS1.
The No. 7 Huskers are off to the best start in program history. Nebraska is 19-0 and sits atop the Big Ten standings at 8-0 in conference play. Fred Hoiberg’s team defeated Washington 76-66 on Wednesday. During the game, Big Ten Freshman of the Week Braden Frager suffered an ankle injury. He is day-to-day and may not be available against the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota brings a 10-9 record into Saturday’s game. The Golden Gophers, led by first-year coach Niko Medved, are coming off an overtime loss to Ohio State. Four of Minnesota’s last five games have been decided by one possession or have gone to overtime.
Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.
Copyright 2026 KOLN. All rights reserved.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/