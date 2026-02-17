Simone Biles' husband says he was nearly robbed in Milan


Jonathan Owens, the husband of Olympic legend Simone Biles who currently plays in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, said Sunday he nearly got robbed while in Italy.

Owens appeared to be in Milan for the Winter Olympics to cheer on Team USA with Biles. He wrote in a post on social media that his day was nearly upended.

American gymnast Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens attend the Men’s Single Skating on day seven of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on Feb. 13, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan, force of habit,” he wrote on X. “I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy.”

It’s unclear what Owens had in his bag. Biles posted a photo of the two posing in a luxury store.

Simone Biles talks to a broadcaster

American gymnast Simone Biles is interviewed in between rounds during the men’s singles free program in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on Feb. 13, 2026. (James Lang/Imagn Images)

Owens and Biles had been spotted at the Winter Olympics, watching the men’s free skate figure skating competition. Both athletes were pulling for Ilia Malinin as the “Quad God” was going for a gold medal to add to his collection.

Unfortunately, Malinin suffered two falls and finished in eighth place in the event.

“Totally devastated for Ilia,” she wrote on Threads.

Malinin had been open about the intense pressure he felt during the competition – something that Biles could relate to as she suffered her own battle during the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles wins all-around gold

Simone Biles stands at the award ceremony with her gold medal. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Biles went through a series of “twisties” during her gymnastics competition. She took a short leave from Team USA to get it figured out. She returned in the 2024 Paris Games and won three gold medals.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.





