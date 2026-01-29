Skating Against the Senators | Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (35-6-9) @ Ottawa Senators (24-21-7)

5:30 p.m. MT | Canadian Tire Centre | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a win in Toronto on Sunday, the Avalanche will face the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams this season, as the Avalanche defeated the Senators 8-2 on January 8th in Denver.

Latest Result (COL): COL 4, TOR 1

Latest Result (OTT): VGK 1, OTT 7

Sunday Win

The Avalanche defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Brock Nelson posted the fifth hat trick of his career, Jack Drury added a goal and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced. At 6:19 of the first period, Nelson opened the scoring with his 25th goal of the season via a right-circle shot off the rush. Nelson doubled Colorado’s lead at 7:31 of the opening frame with his second goal of the game and 26th of the season via a shot from below the left circle. The Avs took a 3-0 lead at 18:53 of the middle frame when Drury scored his eighth goal of the season via a left-circle shot off the rush. Nelson completed his hat trick at 17:41 of the third period with his 27th goal of the season via an empty-net tally. Max Domi put the Maple Leafs on the board with a power-play goal at 18:58 of the third period via a shot from the left doorstep.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (38), is second in points (88) and fourth in assists (50).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar is tied for first among NHL defensemen in points (56) while ranking third in goals (15) and fourth in assists (41) among blueliners.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is 10th in the NHL in points (62).

Series History

In 44 previous regular-season games against the Senators, the Avalanche has a record of 26-14-2-2.

Victorious Against Vegas

The Senators defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 7-1 on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre. In the first period, Ottawa’s Fabian Zetterlund opened the scoring at 9:25. In the middle frame, the Senators took a 4-0 lead after goals from Dylan Cozens at 5:51, Jordan Spence at 6:07 and Stephen Halliday at 17:50. Ottawa took a 7-0 lead after third-period tallies from Cozens at 1:22, Halliday at 2:05 and Nick Jensen at 3:56. Rasmus Andersson put Vegas on the board at 15:05 of the third period.

Scoring Against the Senators

MacKinnon has posted 38 points (12g/26a) in 22 games against the Senators.

In 10 contests against Ottawa, Makar has recorded 16 points (6g/10a).

Necas has registered 13 points (5g/8a) in 15 games against the Senators.

Producing Offense in Ottawa

Tim Stutzle leads the Senators in points (53) and goals (23) while ranking second in assists (30).

Jake Sanderson leads the Senators in assists (31) and is third in points (41).

Drake Batherson is second on the Senators in points (44) and goals (19) while ranking fourth in assists (25).

A Numbers Game

18

Colorado has held its opponent to one or fewer goals in an NHL-fewest 18 games this season.

14

MacKinnon has posted an NHL-best 14 games of at least three points this season.

4

Nelson leads the league with four multi-goal games in January.

Quote That Left a Mark

“If I knew I could bottle it up and keep it a secret, I’d tell you. But I think it’s just [that I’m] trying to just play, not really think about too much, go out there [and] read and react off the play. Find your space, find your openings. Never pass up on a shot. And [I’m] just fortunate to play [on a line] with [Artturi Lehkonen] and [Valeri Nichushkin]. Obviously bounced around, too, [on a line with Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon]. We got a lot of high-end and a lot of depth and we pride ourselves on that. So for me, it’s easy to try to be responsible and go from there. Be patient with the game. Know you’re going to get your opportunities with our team.”

— Brock Nelson on what has been working for him during this stretch where he’s scored 21 goals in his last 26 games