When you buy through links on our articles, Future and its syndication partners may earn a commission.

Credit: Shutterstock

Sling Freestream is a free streaming service offered by Sling TV. Seriously, it’s totally free. You don’t even need a Sling account, let alone a Sling TV subscription, and you can watch thousands of shows and movies across hundreds of channels.

Now, Sling has added nine more channels to its free streaming service that you can watch right now (h/t Cord Cutter News). Of these, Horror Plus is the channel I’m most excited about. It’s a constant feed of horror classics and more recent thrillers, and if you’re someone who celebrates Halloween with some spooky movies, then this channel will let you get scared for free.

If you prefer your thrills without chills, though, there’s Halloween Plus. That channel still has some creepy tales and haunted house walkthroughs, but it also offers pumpkin carving tutorials.

Aside from channels aimed at spooky season, there are also a pair of Tyler Perry channels: one for comedy fans and one for those who love drama. There is also a pair of military-themed channels, Boots and Military Heroes, for those who are looking ahead to Veterans Day.

Here’s the full list of all 9 new free channels coming to Sling Freestream:

American Dumbest Videos

BET Tyler Perry Comedy

BET Tyler Perry Drama

Xtreme Outdoor

Gusto

Horror Plus

Halloween Plus

Boot

Military Heroes

Sling Freestream is officially a contender for best free streaming service

Adding these channels probably won’t change most people’s perception of Sling as a live TV streaming service, and to be fair, Sling TV is the company’s core business. But this last tranche of channels gives Sling Freestream at least 40 new channels added in 2025 alone, and it’s time to consider Freestream a contender for the best free streaming service alongside competitors Tubi and The Roku Channel.

As of this writing, there are over 600 free channels to stream on Freestream, including the nine that were just added. There are also thousands of on-demand shows and movies you can watch for free, provided you can suffer through some ads. You don’t even need a Sling account to watch these, just the app or a web browser.

If you have a free Sling account, though, you do get some perks. Chief among these is 10 hours of free cloud DVR storage, so you can record shows and movies you want to watch later. You even get the ability to play a selection of video games like Pac-Man and Tetris. Again, you just need a free Sling account for this, not a paid Sling TV subscription.

So if streaming price hikes have you ready to tear your hair out, try Sling Freestream or another free streaming service, and save some serious cash while still being entertained. If you don’t like it, at least you didn’t spend any money trying.

Follow Tom’s Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!