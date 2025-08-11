Sofia Vergara Is Unrecognizable in Throwback Photo Taken in Colombia originally appeared on Parade.

Sofia Vergara has always had a little bit of sass — even when she was young.

On August 7, the Modern Family star shared a throwback photo from when she was growing up in Colombia. In the snap, which appears to have been taken at a dance recital, a school-aged Vergara — complete with blonde hair — struck a pose while wearing a sailor outfit.

Though it would be hard to tell it’s her in the picture, there is something about Vergara’s facial expression that is familiar.

The actress, who turned 53 in July, captioned the post with “Barranquilla,” which is a city in her home country of Colombia. Many of her fans adored the photo and thought she looked so cute.

“Awww so precious,” one person wrote.

“She’d be so proud of how successful you are today,” someone else said.

“That cute little girl would go on to conquer the world!!” a third comment read.

“Hi Sofia God Bless You look so cute,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Vegara was born and raised in Barranquilla. She had big dreams when she was young, but they didn’t involve fame. Instead, as a teenager, Vergara wanted to be a dentist.

“I went to dental school but I didn’t finish. I went for two years,” she said on Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show in 2016.

As fate would have it, Vergara was approached by a photographer and ended up shooting a Pepsi commercial for Latin American markets in the early ’90s, according to Biography. From there, she took on more opportunities, including acting on a Mexican telenovela, before moving to the United States.

Sofia Vergara Is Unrecognizable in Throwback Photo Taken in Colombia first appeared on Parade on Aug 8, 2025

This story was originally reported by Parade on Aug 8, 2025, where it first appeared.