Tigers lying in wait for Saints or Boro

Southampton v Middlesbrough (agg 0-0, 20:00 BST)

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Mo Belloumi and Joe Gelhardt came off the bench to score the goals that sent Hull City to Wembley last night as they beat Millwall in their Championship play-off semi-final second leg at The Den.

Having replaced the injured Kyle Joseph in the first half, Belloumi cut inside to curl in a brilliant opener off the far post after 64 minutes – breaking the deadlock in the tie after a goalless first leg.

Another of Sergej Jakirovic’s changes proved inspired as Gelhardt scored within a minute of coming on, firing low through the grasp of Millwall goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Hull finished 10 points behind third-placed Millwall in the league table and are on course to continue their 100% record in the Championship play-offs, having won promotion via that route in 2007-08 and 2015-16.

The Tigers will face Southampton or Middlesbrough in the final on Saturday, 23 May, for a chance to join Coventry City and Ipswich Town in the Premier League next season.



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