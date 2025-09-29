Update Sept. 28, 8:24 p.m. EDT (1842 UTC): SpaceX adjusted the T-0 liftoff time.

SpaceX is preparing for its final, scheduled launch of September. This is a Falcon 9 flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base late Sunday afternoon.

The Starlink 11-20 mission will see 28 of SpaceX’s broadband internet satellites head into low Earth orbit with deployment scheduled for a little more than an hour after liftoff.

SpaceX is targeting a departure from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 7:04 p.m. PDT (10:04 p.m. EDT / 0204 UTC). The Falcon 9 rocket will fly on a south-easterly trajectory upon liftoff.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will use one of its most flown Falcon 9 boosters to launch this mission: B1063. The Starlink 11-20 mission will be its 28th flight, following missions like NASA’s DART, Transporter-7 and Sentinel-6 Michael Frelich.

Nearly 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1063 will target a landing on the SpaceX drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You. If successful, this will be the 154th touch down for this vessel and the 513th booster landing to date.

The Starlink 11-20 mission is SpaceX’s 88th mission supporting its megaconstellation this year.