‘Special Forces’ season 4 cast revealed: Jussie Smollett, more

It’s time to put a new batch of celebs to the test!
Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is coming back with another season of celebrities attempting some of the brutal challenges that are used in the real-life Special Forces selection process. Jumping off bridges and pulling yourself onto a helicopter is just another day out there.
Entertainment Weekly is exclusively revealing the 18-person lineup for season 4, which most notably features Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor who also became well known for his involvement in a 2019 incident that he alleged was a hate crime and officials claimed was staged. While he was embroiled in a messy legal battle over the following few years, he and the city of Chicago recently reached a settlement in the matter, although he hasn’t been seen onscreen much in the years since.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice and her daughter, Gia, who also appears in the Bravo series and as an influencer online, will be by Smollett’s side in a very different environment than audiences are used to them.
Eva Marcille, who fans will recognize from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Young and the Restless, and winning America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 after famously posing with a tarantula, will be sweating the orders, too.
They will be joined by Kody Brown, Brittany Cartwright, Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, Mark Estes, Chanel Iman, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, Johnny Manziel, Ravi V. Patel, Christie Pearce Rampone, and Nick Young.
By the looks of things, the new episodes promise to live up to season 3’s intensity that included Denise Richards rupturing her breast implants jumping off a bridge. In exclusive images below, we see Smollett hanging on the side of a boat carrying a collapsed Pearce Rampone; and former Olympian Johnson East all bloodied.
Read on to meet the entire cast of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4, ahead of its premiere on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
Jussie Smollett
Where you know him from: The actor and singer is probably best known at this point for his claim that he was victim of a hate crime in 2019, which the city of Chicago claimed was a hoax. He always maintained his innocence, but the parties agreed to settle the case in May, with Smollett paying $50,000 to charity. Before the controversy took center stage, Smollett began as a child actor in The Mighty Ducks, featured in films like Alien: Covenant and Marshall, and portrayed musician Jamal Lyon on Fox’s Empire from 2015 to 2019.
Teresa Giudice
Where you know her from: She currently stars in The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which she’s been on since the first season in 2009. She’s previously competed on Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing With the Stars, and House of Villains. And also served 11 months in prison for financial fraud.
Gia Giudice
Where you know her from: Teresa’s daughter, with ex-husband Joe, also appears on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and is a podcaster and influencer.
Eva Marcille
Where you know her from: A former winner and one of the most successful alums of America’s Next Top Model, Marcille has gone on to appear in shows such as House of Payne, The Young and the Restless, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She currently leads All the Queen’s Men on BET+.
Kody Brown
Where you know him from: Brown stars on TLC’s Sister Wives, which follows the lives of his polygamist family, including his four wives and 18 children.
Brittany Cartwright
Where you know her from: Cartwright is a former star of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and a current regular on The Valley.
Randall Cobb
Where you know him from: The former NFL player was a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, and also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, and New York Jets.
Jessie James Decker
Where you know her from: The “Wanted” singer has released several albums and appeared on reality shows including Dancing With the Stars and her own reality show on E!.
Eric Decker
Where you know him from: The retired NFL wide receiver who played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans, also happens to be the husband of Jessie James Decker.
Shawn Johnson East
Where you know her from: The retired U.S. gymnast is the proud owner of four Olympic medals. She also won Dancing With the Stars season 8.
Andrew East
Where you know him from: The former NFL player wore the jersey of teams including the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. He is also married to Shawn Johnson.
Mark Estes
Where you know him from: A TikToker known as one of the Montana Boyz, Estes previously dated reality TV star Kristin Cavallari.
Chanel Iman
Where you know her from: The supermodel was one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels.
Brianna LaPaglia
Where you know her from: LaPaglia, also known as Brianna Chickenfry, is a social media star and Barstool Sports podcaster. She’s also currently involved in some drama with ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan.
Johnny Manziel
Where you know him from: Manziel, also known as “Johnny Football,” was the first player to win the Heisman Trophy in their freshman year (as a quarterback for Texas A&M). He went on to join the NFL and played for the Cleveland Browns for a season, but was released from his contract after a series of controversies on and off the field.
Ravi V. Patel
Where you know him from: With many credits to his name, the actor is best known for TV’s Animal Control and movies such Wonder Woman 1984 and Harold and the Purple Crayon, in addition to co-directing and starring in the critically acclaimed 2014 autobiographical documentary Meet the Patels.
Christie Pearce Rampone
Where you know her from: Another Olympian with several medals, including three gold and one silver, that she won as part of the U.S. women’s soccer team, of which she served as captain.
Nick Young
Where you know him from: The retired NBA player, nicknamed Swaggy P, has hit the court as a member of the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.