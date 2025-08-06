‘Special Forces’ season 4 cast revealed: Jussie Smollett, more

It’s time to put a new batch of celebs to the test!

Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is coming back with another season of celebrities attempting some of the brutal challenges that are used in the real-life Special Forces selection process. Jumping off bridges and pulling yourself onto a helicopter is just another day out there.

Entertainment Weekly is exclusively revealing the 18-person lineup for season 4, which most notably features Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor who also became well known for his involvement in a 2019 incident that he alleged was a hate crime and officials claimed was staged. While he was embroiled in a messy legal battle over the following few years, he and the city of Chicago recently reached a settlement in the matter, although he hasn’t been seen onscreen much in the years since.

Jussie Smollett and Teresa Giudice on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ season 4.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice and her daughter, Gia, who also appears in the Bravo series and as an influencer online, will be by Smollett’s side in a very different environment than audiences are used to them.

Eva Marcille, who fans will recognize from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Young and the Restless, and winning America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 after famously posing with a tarantula, will be sweating the orders, too.

They will be joined by Kody Brown, Brittany Cartwright, Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, Mark Estes, Chanel Iman, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, Johnny Manziel, Ravi V. Patel, Christie Pearce Rampone, and Nick Young.

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ contestants brawl.

By the looks of things, the new episodes promise to live up to season 3’s intensity that included Denise Richards rupturing her breast implants jumping off a bridge. In exclusive images below, we see Smollett hanging on the side of a boat carrying a collapsed Pearce Rampone; and former Olympian Johnson East all bloodied.

Contestants compete on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’.

The fourth season of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ leaves the contestants struggling.

Read on to meet the entire cast of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4, ahead of its premiere on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.