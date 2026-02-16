Spectrum reports mass internet outage in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. –– Customers of Spectrum Internet are experiencing a major outage throughout the Casper area on Sunday morning, including reports of outages in Bar Nunn and Mills.
According to an automated text message from Spectrum Service, service restoration time is expected to be around 1:30 p.m.
Social media posts on the Facebook group Casper Classifieds report that Spectrum’s internet and cable service is down, with some receiving messages of a 12:30 p.m. restoration time.
Oil City News has reached out to a Spectrum spokesperson for more information.
The outage is not affecting mobile services in Casper, an incident that occurred in April, 2025, when a Bluepeak subcontractor accidentally cut major fiberoptic cables, putting Verizon and Spectrum out of service for hours.
