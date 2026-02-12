Spencer Pratt held his first rally since announcing his run for Los Angeles mayor and weighed in on some heavy topics — including ICE.

On Feb. 5, Pratt hosted his kickoff rally at West L.A.’s famed Don Antonio’s restaurant and was accompanied by comedian Heather McDonald and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who is running for governor of California.

In a video shared on X by The Hollywood Fix, Pratt addressed the presence of ICE agents in Los Angeles to a crowd of people. He said the problem isn’t about “enforcement” but about “defiance.”

Spencer Pratt held his first rally as a mayoral candidate in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. (Getty Images)

“Karen Bass’s open defiance of federal law for political gain has created confusion, tension and instability,” Pratt said, earning applause. “When I am mayor, I will work directly with the federal government in a firm but humane way with a clear focus on public safety. Violent criminals will be removed from our streets and law-abiding, hard-working families will live without fear.”

“This approach is not extreme, but responsible,” he added.

Pratt kicked off his speech by saying he’d been amazed by the “outpouring of support and encouragement.”

“It’s been powerful to see how many people in this city are ready for real change. Everyone here who knows Los Angeles has reached a breaking point and for a long time, I was hoping someone else would step up and fix this mess,” he said.

Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, have been vocal since losing their home in the Palisades fire.

“The Hills” alum noted that he’s happy the public has “trusted” him to bring change to LA.

“The city doesn’t need another politician, brokering deals and trading favors. We need leadership that shows up, takes responsibility and delivers results. No more cover-ups and corruptions. No more self-dealing and incompetence. No more backroom deals and special interests. We are done with all of it,” Pratt said, which earned an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

Pratt noted that as mayor, he would govern and protect all the people of Los Angeles and prepare for disasters while delivering “real recovery when crisis hits.” The former reality television star seemed to be referring to the Palisades and Altadena fires that devastated Los Angeles — and Pratt’s residence — in January 2025.

“We will expose and eliminate the waste and corruption that turned City Hall into a black hole for taxpayer dollars,” he continued.

Pratt said that public safety would be “restored,” which also earned applause from the attendees.

Pratt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional comment.

On the one-year anniversary of the Palisades fire, Pratt announced that he was running for mayor.

“On Jan. 7, 2025, Heidi and I lost our home . We lost every material possession we own. My parents lost their home too and, with it, decades of memories lost inside those walls,” Pratt emotionally shared during a “They Let Us Burn!” protest, calling it the “worst day of my life.”

Spencer Pratt announced his run for mayor on Jan. 7, one year after he lost his home in the devastating Palisades fire.

The 42-year-old noted he grew up in the Palisades, “thinking that my two boys would grow up here just like I did with that same hometown feeling. Then, right before my eyes, that future that I envisioned burned to the ground.”

After making his announcement, Pratt posted a photo of himself with his signed paperwork to run for mayor, writing, “Yes, it’s official. Papers are filed and campaign is open: mayorpratt.com.”

Since losing his home, Pratt has been vocal on social media, accusing city and state leaders of mismanagement, corruption and “criminal negligence” in their response to the fires. Pratt has also been a frequent critic of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom .

