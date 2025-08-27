The adventure begins at the KARMA Track, a curated exhibition that guides fans through the band’s evolution, spotlighting unforgettable moments with STAY and key milestones on Spotify. From there, explore interactive zones, take on fun missions to score exclusive merch, unlock hidden messages straight from the members, and hunt down album Easter eggs along the way.

“Stray Kids’ journey has been nothing short of phenomenal, and the bond they’ve built with STAY is a testament to their artistry and hard work,” said Gautam Talwar, Spotify’s General Manager of Asia Pacific. “With Spotify STAYdium, we wanted to create a space where fans can step into their story and feel their energy in a truly immersive way. We are proud to provide the ultimate platform for fans to be part of Stray Kids’ exciting new chapter with KARMA.”

A good dose of KARMA

For STAY worldwide, the KARMA celebration goes beyond the pop-up. On Spotify’s This Is Stray Kids playlist, fans can take the STAYdium Champions Quiz, a fast-paced challenge inspired by the album’s themes of destiny and fate. Every player gets matched with a Stray Kids member and receives a shareable digital card, while Spotify Premium users unlock an exclusive video message from their match.

The STAYdium Champions Quiz is available for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to discover your KARMA connection. And of course, you can stream the new album on Spotify.