San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant will reportedly participate in the 2026 Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes are the first two known players to accept invitations to the event on Feb. 14 in Inglewood, California. Bryant is the fifth player in franchise history to participate, and the first since teammate Stephon Castle competed last year.
The Slam Dunk Contest will crown a new winner after three-time reigning champion Mac McClung announced last week that he will not participate this year. Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe also said this month that he wasn’t interested in suiting up.
Bryant has played sporadically this season with the Spurs, averaging 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds on 35.1% shooting from the field in 37 appearances. He recorded a season-high 11 points, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal on Jan. 19 in a win over the Utah Jazz.
The 14th pick in the 2025 NBA draft even logged an appearance in the G League earlier this month, recording 15 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots on Jan. 9 in a win over the South Bay Lakers. He went 6-of-13 from the field in 29 minutes.
The Slam Dunk Contest headlines the Saturday night festivities at All-Star Weekend. The evening will also feature the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest beginning at 5 p.m. EST (NBC, Peacock).
