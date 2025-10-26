SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have unveiled a banner celebrating Gregg Popovich. Fittingly, they did it quietly.

The Spurs were playing their home opener on Sunday when fans saw the new banner for the first time. There was no public ceremony when the banner was hoisted, a clear indicator that Popovich did not want any lavish celebration.

“Very Pop-esque,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “Obviously, what an honor to have him included with that group. Can’t say enough in terms of 29 years as the head coach, longer with the organization, five championships.

“Everything that you see here or have heard regarding this organization, he has his handprints all over it. Just the amount of dedication, time and energy he put into so many things that [are] never for public consumption or are even known by people in the organization — the players, the importance of everything, how we do everything, the attention to detail, the consistency, the love, blood sweat and tears we put into it.”

The banner hangs alongside David Robinson’s No. 50, Sean Elliott’s No. 32, Avery Johnson’s No. 6, Bruce Bowen’s No. 12, Tim Duncan’s No. 21, Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 and Tony Parker’s No. 9.

Instead of grand fanfare, fans looked up to the rafters of the Frost Bank Center to see a simple white banner that read, “Pop 1,390,” in tribute to his NBA-record career coaching victories. In addition to the Spurs logo, there are five stars atop the banner signifying the five championships Popovich brought to a once-futile franchise, and the bottom of the banner says “Hall of Fame” in honor of his 2023 induction.

Popovich stepped down as coach of the Spurs in May, ending a three-decade run that saw him become the league’s all-time wins leader and earn induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He had a stroke at the team’s arena on Nov. 2, 2024, and did not coach again, though he remains with the team as president.

Johnson was promoted to head coach in May after leading the team last season on an interim basis.

“I’ve been blessed to have [Popovich’s leadership] now for years in a lot of different roles and as our relationship has grown over time,” Johnson said. “But he’s been that for so many people in so many moments and times and situations. It’s one of his special powers for sure.”

