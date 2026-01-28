The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting set to introduce Mike McCarthy as the team’s next head coach this afternoon at 2:00 P.M. And while the Steelers have the question of whom their next head coach will be answered, McCarthy will have to build a staff, and one name has emerged as the potential next offensive coordinator.
Per Adam Schefter, the Steelers are expected to interview Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells this week for the offensive coordinator position.
“Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells is expected to interview this week for the Steelers offensive coordinator job,” Schefter reports. “Wells worked under Steelers HC Mike McCarthy in Dallas for five years, and interviewed this month for the Commanders OC job. He also is head coach for the west team in tonight’s East-West Shrine game.”
Wells has been with the Cowboys since 2020, spending five years under McCarthy, as Schefter noted.
It’s worth mentioning that McCarthy will be the offensive play-caller, so whoever the Steelers hire for the position won’t be calling plays on game day.
