Steve Martin and Martin Short Bring Out Each Other’s Best • The Austin Chronicle

Nearly four decades into their friendship, parallel-named pair Steve Martin and Martin Short practically breathe to the rhythm of each other’s comedic timing.

“The thing about comedy is its intention is to be delightful and fun,” Short says of the duo’s lifelong career in the funny business. “So the premise of being funny is funny and joyful.”

Martin hops in: “And that shows how much Marty had to overcome.”

Onscreen, onstage, and even, it turns out, on Zoom, nary a sentence passes without a well-timed jab or a piggybacked pointer. Fussing under fluorescent hotel lighting, dressed in unintentionally matching outfits, Martin and Short can’t resist poking fun at each other – their most earnest moments undercut by a quick retort from the other. The bedrock of such a resilient relationship?

“Every case is different, of course, but in our case, it’s mutual respect. And it probably started with making each other laugh a great deal,” says Short.

Martin interjects: “I think it’s a hatred that can’t be reconciled. So we just kind of stay with it, hoping for an end.”

It all began two years before their first movie together, backstage at Saturday Night Live. 1986’s Three Amigos! marked their first shared silver screen showing and by the time they were gearing up for their second feature, Father of the Bride in 1991, the dynamic duo were fast friends, already getting used to each other’s quirks and pet peeves on joint European travels in the interim.

“You could be in Yugoslavia with someone for three months and know everything about everybody and then at the end of the movie, you can never see them again for 20 years. But I think that Steve and I made a [conscious] effort not to lose each other,” says Short.

“What really sealed the deal was when we did subsequent movies together,” Martin adds. “You start being around that person more and then it just becomes a natural fit.”

Years on, whatever natural fit the two found has steadily built into a deep friendship based on humor and loving harassment. From months spent on the road touring stand-up specials, to years on the sets of projects like their ongoing Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, and countless appearances on late-night shows and awards ceremonies, there’s only one thing the pair can’t imagine doing together: retiring.

“Steve always does a joke about himself that if his voice got frail, then he’d say that’s enough,” says Short, seamlessly imitating the level of frailty that could sideline his pal. Martin, for his part, has a new consideration to add, delivered with as much bravado as his voice has always held.

“I think the biggest decision in the future, for me, is: Do I want to go onstage with a walker?”

Though slowing down just the tiniest bit sounds nice, they admit, neither can imagine abandoning the spotlight. Between their collective endeavors, their lives bustle with individual projects for the banjo-aficionado Martin and the musical-loving Short.

“We’re doing exactly what we want to do,” Short promises, and, as time goes on, he knows: “There’s always a role for great-grandpa.”

This article appears in January 30 • 2026.