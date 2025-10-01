Air Quality Alerts are in effect for some with calm to light winds bringing ozone and summer heat for the first days of October. Read on for more details.

What We’re Tracking:

Happy October, y’all! For the first few days of October, it surely will not feel like it with that beaming Texas Sun bringing hot highs in the mid 90s for most, but upper 90s in western Crossroads counties. In addition to the heat, Air Quality Alerts have been issued by the NWS for Victoria County until Wednesday evening with the concern for heightened ozone levels due to calm to very light winds and high pressure overhead. More details on the forecast will be posted in this article over the next hour, so stay tuned here soon for the latest!

Tropical Activity:

More important information on the tropics will be posted in this article soon. Stay tuned for the latest!

Extended Forecast:

See below for your 7 Day Crossroads forecast!

