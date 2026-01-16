The Phoenix Suns (24-16, 7th in Western Conference) are in Detroit for their second of a current six-game road trip for an interconference tilt with the Pistons (28-10, 1st in Eastern Conference) on Thursday evening (7 ET, League Pass). Here are three things to watch for in the Motor City.
- Elite defenses on display: The Suns and Pistons are two of the best defenses in the NBA this season, as both units rank inside the top ten in defensive rating near the midway point of 2025-26. Phoenix (112.2, 6th) and Detroit (109.7, 2nd) each have several athletic, versatile ball-stoppers at nearly every position, highlighted by Dillon Brooks and Ausar Thompson on the wings. As of January 14, the clubs are tied for first in steals per game at 10.4. They’re adept at capitalizing on turnovers, too, with the Suns’ 21.7 points off TOs good for second and the Pistons’ 21.6 right behind them in third.
- Phoenix heating up: Tuesday’s 127-121 loss to the Miami Heat ended a three-game winning streak for the Suns, but they’ve played extremely well through 40 contests so far. They’re 10-4 over their last 14 outings, taking down the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks (2nd in East) as signature wins during that stretch. Brooks has been sensational in his debut season in The Valley, posting career-high marks in scoring (21.3 points), field goals made (7.9) and attempted (17.3), and field goal percentage (45.7%) across 34 appearances. The veteran has stepped up his aggressiveness on offense with Jalen Green (hamstring) having suited up for just 30 combined minutes in ‘25-’26.
- Cade Cunningham’s climb: The first overall pick in 2021 has continued his ascension as one of the league’s most talented players in his fifth professional campaign. Cunningham is averaging career-best numbers in points (26.7), assists (9.7), steals (1.5), minutes (35.6) and plus-minus (7.7) on solid shooting splits of 46.5/34.0/83.8 while confidently guiding the Pistons to the top of the East. Even with Tobias Harris (hip), Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (illness) all missing time, Detroit hasn’t faltered much, thanks in large part to the steadying presence of their star guard. Cunningham is dealing with a wrist injury that’s forced him to miss the last two games, but over his previous four contests, the one-time All-Star posted averages of 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 10.5 dimes, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks on 48.6/42.1/94.4 splits.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/